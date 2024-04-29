IMAGENET DESIGNATED AS PREFERRED VENDOR FOR THE ASSOCIATION FOR COMMUNITY AFFILIATED PLANS

The Special Status Recognizes Imagenet's History of Delivering High-Quality Services to ACAP Members

TAMPA, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagenet, LLC, a leading healthcare operations partner, announced their acceptance as a Preferred Vendor for the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP).

ACAP represents 79 health plans that collectively serve more than 25 million covered lives in Medicaid, Medicare, CHIP and other public programs. ACAP plans place a special emphasis on improving health outcomes for underserved populations and people with complex healthcare needs.

Obtaining Preferred Vendor status reaffirms the satisfaction of the numerous ACAP plans who are Imagenet clients and signifies that Imagenet's services are uniquely suited to address the Safety Net Health Plans' needs.

"ACAP-member Safety Net Health Plans want their members to have the best possible care and health outcomes. Accordingly, they are interested in solutions that help their staff focus on delivering the best experience possible for plan members," said ACAP CEO Meg Murray. "We look forward to ACAP-member plans having the opportunity to learn more about Imagenet's solutions."

Imagenet CEO Zac Fritz expressed his personal satisfaction, stating, "We are honored to be designated as a Preferred Vendor for ACAP. This collaboration aligns with Imagenet's aim to support not-for-profit Safety Net Health Plans and contribute to the delivery of high-quality services to all communities." Fritz continued, "I've personally been a strong advocate for ACAP's mission and am thrilled to partner with them and their exceptional members once more."

Imagenet's comprehensive suite of services, including digital mailroom, claims adjudication, and contact center services, is designed to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the seamless delivery of healthcare solutions to communities across the nation. With a robust 24-year history, Imagenet is a trusted partner for health plans and managed care organizations nationwide.

This strategic collaboration with ACAP not only reinforces Imagenet's commitment to the healthcare sector but also positions the company as a key player in the advancement of high-quality healthcare services. For more information on Imagenet and its suite of services, please visit the official website at http://www.imagenetglobal.com.

SOURCE Imagenet, LLC