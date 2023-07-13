ImageRights Appoints Natalia Ruano as Director of Marketing

BOSTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageRights International Inc., a global leader in copyright enforcement services for photo agencies and professional photographers, announced the appointment of Natalia Ruano as their new Director of Marketing. Natalia brings a wealth of marketing experience and a deep understanding of brand development from her previous roles, including her work with industry titan Google.

Natalia Ruano, ImageRights Director of Marketing

"Natalia's track record in creating and executing high-impact marketing strategies makes her the ideal person to drive our marketing efforts forward," said Joe Naylor, CEO of ImageRights. "Her distinctive approach, informed by her experience in museums and galleries and the rights issues associated therewith, will undoubtedly add a unique dimension to our marketing initiatives."

In her new role, Natalia will spearhead the development and execution of ImageRights' marketing strategy, aimed at driving client acquisition and engagement for the company's services. Additionally, she will be responsible for the planning and management of ImageRights' presence at industry conferences, to expand brand visibility and forge valuable connections.

She will oversee the production of digital newsletters aimed at clients and legal partners, design and create marketing materials, and leverage her expertise in Google Analytics to drive data-informed decisions. Natalia will also lead efforts in securing speaking opportunities for ImageRights' executives to enhance brand visibility and thought leadership.

As an adept social media and event marketer, Natalia will manage ImageRights' online advertising campaigns, as well as source content for their social media platforms, and SEO with the goal of increasing engagement and brand visibility.

Natalia commented, "I am thrilled to be joining the ImageRights team and look forward to leveraging my skills and experiences to contribute to the company's growth. My commitment to delivering exceptional work that exceeds expectations is perfectly aligned with ImageRights' dedication to providing top-notch copyright enforcement services."

Please join us in welcoming Natalia to the ImageRights team and wishing her every success in her new role.

About ImageRights: ImageRights International, Inc., provides AI-driven intelligent internet search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide, ensuring their intellectual property rights are protected and that they are compensated for the unauthorized use of their copyrighted images. www.imagerights.com

