ImageSource Advances Industry Adoption of "Systems of Execution" to Help Organizations Turn AI Insight into Action

OLYMPIA, Wash., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., the leader behind the ILINX platform announced its leadership in advancing Systems of Execution, an emerging solution category used to describe the technologies and architectures required to operationalize artificial intelligence by turning insight into action across enterprise processes.

As part of this effort, ImageSource is collaborating with Everest Group, a leading research and advisory firm, to share its real-world capabilities and perspective on how organizations can move beyond AI experimentation and pilots to execution at scale.

Across regulated industries, organizations are focused on AI to generate insight yet many struggle to realize business value due to fragmented systems, manual handoffs, and legacy architecture designed primarily as systems of record. Systems of Execution address this gap by enabling AI-driven decision making, orchestration, and automation across business processes without requiring the replacement of existing systems.

"Systems of Execution represent the next evolution of enterprise platforms," said Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource. "AI value begins when insight is generated, but ROI is created when action happens. Most organizations already have analytics and models in place. What they lack is an execution layer that connects content, workflows, and decisions. ImageSource has spent years delivering exactly that capability in real, regulated environments."

ImageSource delivers Systems of Execution through the ILINX platform, which enables organizations to use AI anywhere in a business process, using trusted information, governed automation, and incremental autonomy. This approach allows enterprises to modernize at a realistic pace while maintaining compliance, security, and transparency.

Industry-aligned Systems of Execution are built on three foundational elements:

Trusted, execution-ready data, including content and documents locked in legacy repositories

AI-enabled orchestration, where insights trigger workflows, decisions, and actions across systems

Incremental autonomy, enabling organizations to progress toward AI-driven operations in a controlled, auditable manner

ImageSource delivers Systems of Execution through the ILINX platform across practical use cases such as digital mailroom automation, financial and operational workflows, content migration and modernization, and AI-assisted case management and citizen service delivery.

Through its collaboration with Everest Group, ImageSource is contributing its perspective on how Systems of Execution are being adopted across public sector, tribal governments, and financial services; industries where governance, data integrity, and execution reliability are critical to AI success.

"Organizations do not fail at AI because of models," added Sutherland. "They fail because they cannot execute. Systems of Execution provide the missing operational layer, and ImageSource is proud to help define how that layer works in practice."

ImageSource will further explore Systems of Execution through joint thought leadership and educational webinars, helping organizations understand how to prepare their systems, data, and workflows for AI-enabled execution.

About ImageSource

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com, or call (360) 943-9273.

