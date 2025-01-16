ImageSource Announces New Business Unit Focused on AI-Centric Process Innovation

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., the makers of ILINX enterprise software, announced the establishment of the Innovation & Technology business division dedicated to the research and development of AI solutions and new capabilities in the areas of business process automation, content understanding, and customer experience automation (CXA). The new business unit will be led by Chief Solutions Officer Rob Latham. It will focus on customer-driven innovation, exploring new capabilities and AI functionality that address evolving business challenges and deliver tangible business value.

With an emphasis on collaboration and co-development, the Innovation & Technology group will work closely with ImageSource customer partners to deliver meaningful AI capabilities and other emerging technologies that enhance automation and accelerate business transformation. This initiative reinforces ImageSource's commitment to continuous innovation and ensures that ILINX remains the premier platform for modern enterprise process automation.

"Our customer-partners are at the heart of every innovation we bring to market," said Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource. "With Rob Latham at the helm of our new Innovation & Technology group, we are strengthening our ability to connect customers with the most relevant and promising AI capabilities and deliver real value faster."

Rob Latham brings decades of experience in enterprise technology and solution architecture, having played a key role in guiding organizations through complex digital transformations. As Chief Solution Officer, Rob will play a vital role in aligning ILINX advancements with customer objectives, ensuring ImageSource solutions consistently deliver measurable value.

Through this initiative, ImageSource will expand its research efforts, prototype new automation capabilities, and leverage innovative technologies like AI, GenAI, agentic workflow, and customer experience automation (CXA) solutions that help organizations modernize and streamline operations.

