ImageSource, Inc. Announces 2025 Predictions Event with the Everest Group

OLYMPIA, Wash., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Experience Automation and AI Advancements in the ILINX platform take center stage as ImageSource, Inc. announces its upcoming 5 Process Innovation Predictions for 2025 webinar on Wednesday, December 18th, 2025, in collaboration with Everest Group. This event will explore the future of Customer Experience Automation (CXA) and AI innovations, highlighting how Everest Group's predictions will help organizations move beyond the AI hype cycle and into successful AI-powered solutions.

"2025 will be a critical year for organizations aiming to deliver unparalleled customer experiences backed by the benefits of AI," said Marni Carmichael, VP of Marketing for ImageSource. "Partnering with Everest Group enables us to provide actionable insights on how enterprises can leverage the latest ILINX capabilities to embrace emerging trends and futureproof their operations."

An analyst from Everest Group will discuss their top predictions for AI and automation in 2025, focusing on reshaping customer engagement. With a keen eye on leveraging and securing organizational data, Everest predicts that AI will move from a siloed tool for personal productivity to a mechanism for real operational efficiency. Organizations should focus on content understanding to propel generative insights and expand business value.

This webinar will unpack how ImageSource's ILINX platform drives innovation by empowering users to insert AI anywhere in a business process—providing real-time data analysis, personalized customer journeys, and experience automation tailored to business-specific challenges. "Our goal is to empower enterprises to turn their content into actionable insights and their insights into transformative solutions," added Carmichael. "By aligning with Everest Group's forward-looking predictions, we aim to lead our customer-partners into a future defined by AI investments, helping them realize next-level operational efficiency and return on investment.

Event Details: 5 Process Innovation Predictions for 2025

Date & Time: December 18th 2024 at 10:30 AM PST

Registration: Visit https://resources.imagesourceinc.com/webinar-ai-in-action to reserve your spot for this must-attend webinar.

About ImageSource

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com, or call (360) 943-9273.

Contact: Marni Carmichael, VP of Marketing, [email protected]

