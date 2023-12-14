ImageSource, Inc. Patents Groundbreaking Data Loss Prevention Solution

OLYMPIA, Wash., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded Patent Number 1180361 to ImageSource Inc. for the company's cutting-edge data security system. The solution, commonly known as ILINX Data Loss Prevention (DLP), is one of the 18 modules that make up the ILINX process-improvement platform.

This patented technology enables a work-from-anywhere business model by revolutionizing remote access to personally identifiable information (PII). ILINX Data Loss Prevention uses AI to find and redact PII from view based on location or role-based security settings, enabling staff to see only what they need to without exposing personal information such as customers' social security numbers or financial information.

Born of ImageSource's customer-centric development processes, this innovative data-protection solution addresses organizations' need to maintain business continuity in a shifting landscape. Today's move beyond traditional office centers creates an unprecedented urgency to secure confidential information in employee's homes, temporary offices, or other workspaces. ILINX Data Loss Prevention enables organizations to meet their Service Level Agreements and compliance standards while supporting a hybrid workforce.

This patent award acknowledges the ILINX platform's unique contribution to the field of cybersecurity. The revolutionary approach behind ILINX Data Loss Prevention helps organizations maintain legal compliance, reduce the risk of data breaches, embrace flexible work models, and enhance customer relationships by ensuring their data is safe and secured.

"We are thrilled to have our innovative efforts recognized with this patent award," said Terry Sutherland, ImageSource's Chief Executive Officer. "This accomplishment is a testament to our team's dedication to approaching business problems from a new perspective to create meaningful technology solutions for our customer-partners."

This patent award reaffirms ImageSource, Inc.'s ongoing commitment to hyper-automating business processes and reinforces its position as a leader in process innovation.

About ImageSource

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com, or call (360) 943-9273

SOURCE Imagesource, Inc