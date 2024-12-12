ImageSource, Inc. Reinvigorates Executive Team

ImageSource, Inc. Promotes Phong Hoang to Chief Product Officer

OLYMPIA, Wash., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., the manufacturer of ILINX, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, is proud to announce the promotion of Phong Hoang to Chief Product Officer. Previously serving as Vice President of Software Development, Phong has been instrumental in shaping ILINX software into a premier enterprise process-improvement platform.

Since joining ImageSource in 2006, Phong has led the evolution of the platform through the ILINX software development lifecycle—including design, development, and testing—fostering a culture of innovation and technical excellence. Under his leadership, the ILINX platform has grown from its initial concept of point solution to fill third-party software gaps to a robust suite of software modules that drive efficiency and transformation for customers across industries.

"Phong's vision and leadership have been pivotal to the evolution of ILINX as a flexible, scalable solution for modern business challenges," said Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource. "His ability to inspire and direct development teams has been key to our platform's success and global adoption."

Phong brings a wealth of technical expertise to his role, holding a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from California State University, Long Beach. His background includes proficiency in C#/.NET, Java, C++, Web Service, and Windows Installer, as well as valuable industry experience at Kofax, Microsoft, and Pierce County before joining ImageSource.

As Chief Product Officer, Phong will continue to guide the future of the ILINX platform, ensuring its capabilities align with emerging market needs and deliver transformative outcomes for ImageSource customer-partners.

About ImageSource

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com, or call (360) 943-9273.

