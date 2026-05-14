ImageTrend Announces 2026 Hooley Award Winners at Connect Conference

EAGAN, Minn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend has announced the winners of its 2026 Hooley Awards at the annual ImageTrend Connect Conference. The Hooley Awards recognize forward-thinking organizations and individuals who are using data, innovation, and collaboration to improve outcomes across emergency response, public health, and healthcare systems.

ImageTrend's 2026 Hooley Award winners and finalists in emergency response.

Selected from a competitive pool of nominations, this year's finalists represent some of the most impactful work happening across EMS, fire, and healthcare. From these entries, a panel of industry leaders selected winners in three categories: Innovation, New Frontier, and Service.

About the Hooley Awards

The Hooley Awards honor leaders who are transforming how data is used to drive better decisions, strengthen operations, and improve community health and safety. The awards celebrate programs that go beyond documentation, turning information into actionable intelligence that creates measurable impact.

The three categories include:

Innovation Award – Recognizes new approaches that improve workflows, data quality, or care delivery through creative and effective solutions.

– Recognizes new approaches that improve workflows, data quality, or care delivery through creative and effective solutions. New Frontier Award – Celebrates those breaking new ground with bold ideas that redefine what emergency response and healthcare systems can achieve.

– Celebrates those breaking new ground with bold ideas that redefine what emergency response and healthcare systems can achieve. Service Award – Honors the intentional use of data to advance community health, safety, and system-wide performance.

Awards were presented on May 13, 2026, during a celebration event at the ImageTrend Connect Conference in St. Paul, Minnesota.

2026 Hooley Award Winners

Innovation Award

Winner: Connor Dunn, Vermont Department of Health, Office of EMS

Connor Dunn is recognized for his leadership on Vermont's PREVENT initiative, transforming how EMS contributes to statewide substance use disorder response. By leveraging structured ePCR data, the program created a standardized framework for documenting opioid-related care and connecting patients to long-term treatment.

This closed-loop approach enables faster referrals, coordinated follow-up, and proactive outreach—positioning EMS as a critical bridge between emergency response and ongoing behavioral healthcare. The initiative demonstrates how data, when embedded into workflows, can extend the impact of EMS far beyond the initial patient encounter.

Finalists

Amber Viitanen, State of Colorado

Eric Anderson & Kailey Peterson, Dane County Emergency Management, EMS Division

New Frontier Award

Winner: Scott Perryman, Sacramento Metro Fire Department

Scott Perryman and the Sacramento Metro Fire Department's Mobile Integrated Health (MIH) team are recognized for redefining how emergency response systems deliver care.

By moving beyond a default "transport to the emergency department" model, the MIH program brings multidisciplinary care directly to patients in the field. Pairing paramedics with advanced providers, the team now resolves nearly 70% of low-acuity and high-utilizer calls without transport—delivering faster, more appropriate care while reducing strain on emergency departments.

The impact is both measurable and system-wide. High-utilizer calls have dropped by more than 40%, and dozens of psychiatric patients have been diverted from emergency departments, saving critical hospital capacity and improving patient experience. This model demonstrates how data-informed, community-based care can fundamentally reshape emergency response.

Finalists

Dan Pojar, Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management

Marcus Bond, Medic Ambulance Service / Sonoma County Fire District EMS

Service Award

Winner: Ben Kisner, Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management

Ben Kisner and the Milwaukee County OEM are recognized for building a connected data ecosystem that integrates EMS, hospital, and public health insights to drive real-world action.

By standardizing documentation and combining analytics with interoperable hospital data, Milwaukee County has created a system where insights lead directly to intervention. This approach guided targeted mold remediation following the county's 2025 flood and continues to inform overdose prevention strategies through data-driven resource placement and education.

Their work demonstrates how connected intelligence can improve outcomes, protect vulnerable populations, and strengthen community resilience at scale.

Finalists

Laurent Repass, Orange County Emergency Medical Services

Christie Traczyk & Marc LeVoir, Allina Health EMS

Kelly Hilsabeck & Megan Anderson, Emplify Health System

"The organizations we're recognizing aren't just responding to change—they're redefining what's possible," said Patrick Sheahan, CEO and President of ImageTrend. "They're turning real-time data into action in the moments that matter most; improving patient care, strengthening their teams, and delivering measurable impact across their communities."

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities it supports.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 9,000 agencies across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence that first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

SOURCE ImageTrend LLC