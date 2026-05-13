ImageTrend Expands Connected Data Ecosystem with AI-Driven Innovations and New Partnerships

EAGAN, Minn., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend has announced a series of strategic partnerships and product innovations designed to transform how Fire, EMS, and healthcare organizations turn data into real-time action. These updates include new integrations with Esri, OneDose, and Clarion's Fire & Rescue Group, as well as the introduction of Unified Analytics and AI Assist: CQI Check.

Together, these advancements strengthen ImageTrend's position as the intelligence engine powering the next era of emergency response, bringing operational, clinical, and training workflows into a more unified, intelligent system.

"Emergency response isn't just about documenting what happened anymore. It's about making the right decision in the moment it matters," said Patrick Sheahan, CEO and President of ImageTrend. "We're building an AI-powered operating system that connects documentation, compliance, and intelligence into one continuous workflow so teams can move faster, act with confidence, and ultimately protect more lives."

A New Standard for Intelligence in Emergency Response

ImageTrend is introducing capabilities that set a new standard for how organizations interact with their data.

Unified Analytics

Unified Analytics brings together ImageTrend's datasets and analytics tools into a single, cohesive experience, eliminating silos and simplifying how organizations access insights.

By unifying operational, clinical, and prevention data in one platform, organizations can move beyond fragmented reporting to gain a clearer, more complete understanding of performance, supporting faster decisions, stronger teams, and better patient outcomes.

AI Assist: CQI Check

AI Assist: CQI Check introduces real-time, AI-powered review directly into the documentation workflow, helping providers identify errors, inconsistencies, and missing information before submission.

By surfacing issues earlier, agencies can reduce rework, improve documentation quality, and minimize billing delays, while maintaining full human oversight and control.

Advancing Intelligence Across Every Workflow

To further expand its ecosystem, ImageTrend is building strategic partnerships that remove manual processes and connect systems across the full incident lifecycle.

Esri Integration: Automated synchronization of ArcGIS data, such as locations, hydrants, and occupancy information, directly into ImageTrend Elite eliminates manual imports and ensures agencies are working with accurate, up-to-date geographic data.

Automated synchronization of ArcGIS data, such as locations, hydrants, and occupancy information, directly into ImageTrend Elite eliminates manual imports and ensures agencies are working with accurate, up-to-date geographic data. OneDose Integration: Clinical data captured at the point of care, including medications, dosing, and interventions, flows directly into the ePCR as structured, NEMSIS-compliant data, reducing documentation burden and improving accuracy. Read the full announcement.

Clinical data captured at the point of care, including medications, dosing, and interventions, flows directly into the ePCR as structured, NEMSIS-compliant data, reducing documentation burden and improving accuracy. Read the full announcement. Fire & EMS Training Integration: This collaboration with Clarion brings training content, course tracking, and licensure management into the ImageTrend ecosystem, giving agencies a more centralized way to manage training activity and operational readiness. Read the full announcement.

"ImageTrend Elite is a cornerstone ePCR for a large share of EMS agencies, and our shared customers have been clear about what they want: a clean handoff from clinical decision support into their ePCR," said Colton Hazlett, CTO and Co-Founder of OneDose. "With this integration, the protocol guidance, dosing, and documentation a medic does in OneDose flows straight into ImageTrend — no double entry, no fragmented data."

Together, these integrations create a more unified workflow that reduces duplicate entry, improves data quality, and connects systems that have historically operated in silos.

From Systems of Record to Systems of Intelligence

These announcements reflect a broader shift in how ImageTrend is evolving its platform, from systems of record to systems of intelligence.

By connecting third-party technologies, unifying data across domains, and embedding AI directly into everyday workflows, ImageTrend enables organizations to move beyond retrospective reporting toward real-time, actionable, and even predictive insight.

"When intelligence is built into the workflow, organizations don't just react, they lead," Sheahan added. "They gain the clarity to act earlier, coordinate better, and drive measurable impact across their system."

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities it supports.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 9,000 agencies across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence that first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

SOURCE ImageTrend LLC