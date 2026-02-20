ImageTrend Launches Carelytics, a Unified Interoperability and Market Intelligence Suite for Hospitals

EAGAN, Minn., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend has announced the launch of Carelytics, a scalable solutions suite that simplifies hospital–EMS interoperability, patient encounter matching, workflow analytics, and market share into a single, integrated software platform.

Designed to reduce manual work and eliminate data silos, Carelytics gives healthcare leaders clearer visibility into patient transports, referrals, and outcomes while strengthening compliance and supporting more efficient operations and long-term strategic planning.

"Interoperability shouldn't require workarounds and customization to work effectively," said Patrick Sheahan, CEO and President of ImageTrend. "Carelytics was built to eliminate manual record matching, surface referral and patient flow insights, and create true closed-loop communication between EMS and hospitals. When your data moves automatically, the system works the way it should."

Modernizing Hospital-EMS Connectivity

Carelytics brings together secure, standards-based data exchange using formats such as HL7 and C-CDA, along with automated EMS-to-hospital patient encounter matching, closed-loop outcome sharing, and near real-time market visibility into a single, scalable framework.

Hospitals can automatically receive EMS reports directly into their EMR or EHR, eliminating the need for manual face sheet scanning, indexing, and reconciliation. In a typical emergency department processing approximately 20,000 face sheets annually, this manual workflow can represent nearly $50,000 in annual labor costs per emergency department and consume the equivalent of almost one full-time employee's capacity. Automated encounter matching ensures EMS reports connect to the correct hospital registration, minimizing follow-up work, duplicate entry, and costly rework.

Beyond interoperability, Carelytics provides near real-time visibility into EMS patient flow, referral patterns, interfacility transfers, and offload times—helping hospital leaders identify operational bottlenecks, strengthen referral relationships, track market share and inform service line growth strategies.

The suite also enables true bidirectional communication, allowing hospitals to automatically share patient outcomes with EMS agencies. This closed-loop exchange supports performance improvement initiatives, strengthens continuity of care, and reduces manual follow-up between organizations.

Trusted by Healthcare Leaders Nationwide

ImageTrend supports healthcare organizations at scale, including:

13,409 EMS agencies (direct entry)

750+ hospitals (direct entry)

200,000+ records processed daily

With Carelytics, hospitals gain a unified, automated approach to interoperability and analytics, backed by a national footprint and processing scale that provides the infrastructure needed to reduce manual workloads, improve coordination, and make confident, data-informed decisions.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit: www.imagetrend.com/schedule-a-demo/

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities it supports.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 3,100 customers across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence that first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

