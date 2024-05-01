ImageTrend Launches Quality Improvement Tools for Fire Organizations

LAKEVILLE, Minn., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend, LLC ., the leader in innovative public safety and healthcare software solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its Fire Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) module, a highly requested tool that will help fire services measure and improve the delivery of care to their communities.

Fire CQI has the same functionality as the industry leader, CQI for EMS, synchronizing review and reporting processes and creating visibility and open communication across both services. Its customizable capabilities allow fire departments to configure the software to their needs and address inefficiencies and challenges. Features include categorization tools, enhanced permissions, designated reviewer assignments, reporting templates, scoring, and more.

For most fire departments, dispatch and response are critical areas. Employing a rigorous CQI program ensures incidents and investigations are properly documented so crews can accurately triage call types and assure appropriate response modes. An effective dispatch process significantly impacts rescue outcomes by improving patient care, reducing risk, and protecting fire personnel.

"Fire CQI has best-in-class features, enabling providers to confidently create a system of checks and balances. Fire Chiefs using this software easily assess how their departments deliver care, the impact of their work, and the simplification of executing process improvements," said Patrick Sheahan, ImageTrend's Chief Executive Officer.

Fire CQI joins EMS CQI as part of ImageTrend Elite's suite of Electronic Patient Care Reporting (ePCR) tools, simplifying and optimizing documentation, reporting processes and data analysis. Departments using Elite for Fire can now examine their impact and explore opportunities for improvement by measuring past, present, or future system processes.

Learn more about Fire CQI and how you can implement it for your organization.

ImageTrend, LLC. empowers everyday heroes to transform the delivery of care to foster safer and healthier communities. Scalable software solutions, data analytics and world-class services for emergency medical services, fire departments, hospitals, community paramedicine, and critical care and preparedness, enable patient-centric healthcare interoperability and public safety. Our commitment to data insights, innovations, client satisfaction and tailored implementations is unparalleled. ImageTrend is headquartered in Lakeville, Minnesota.

