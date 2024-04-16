ImageTrend Advances Strategic Focus on Customer Success and Fire Expertise

LAKEVILLE, Minn. , April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend, LLC., the leader in innovative public safety and healthcare software solutions, announced the appointment of three strategic experts to its customer success and sales divisions. The company welcomes Susan deCathelineau as Chief Customer Success Officer, Rock Toone as Strategic Advisor, Fire, and Nathaniel Meisner as Sales Engineer, Fire.

"I am thrilled to welcome Susan, Rock, and Nathaniel to the community," said Patrick Sheahan, President and CEO of ImageTrend. They are each category leaders, bringing a wealth of knowledge and familiarity with our products and our customers. The addition of these roles will propel the company forward. Together, they will drive innovation for empowering our internal community, and Fire and EMS organizations through best practices and data oversight to improve patient outcomes and foster healthier and safer communities."

Susan will lead ImageTrend's Customer Success team, with a customer-centric approach to growth and expansion opportunities, measuring and elevating overall health, and delivering outstanding user experience. She has more than twenty years of healthcare technology expertise, leading teams globally and partnering with sales, product management, and development/engineering, to advance customer growth and success. Through her industry experience, she has learned firsthand the powerful role of data in emergency services. Susan previously served as Chief Customer Success Officer for Westlake, Ohio-based Hyland and Corporate Director of Information Services for Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

"Creating a superior customer experience is my passion, and I am excited to engage with our community to gain input for delivering exceptional care," shared deCathelineau. "It's an honor to help first responders, providers and organizations across the country leverage technology to improve the well-being of their communities. I look forward to working with this innovative team to further our mission, continue to grow our reputation in healthcare technology, and create a seamless journey for our customers."

Rock will serve as a Strategic Advisor for ImageTrend's Fire products. He will provide guidance to the sales team to understand providers' needs and how best they can configure software to drive data efficiency and improve the overall safety of their communities. His 25-year career as a firefighter, most recently as fire captain in Utah's Weber Fire District, combined with his sales, marketing and real estate development experience, will help him support customers at every stage of their journey.

"As a frontline firefighter, I have a deep appreciation for the critical role data plays in this environment," shared Toone. "I always say 'faster, easier, better data'—if we can remove friction for EMS workers in data collection and reporting, they will get better data, leading to better outcomes. I'm thrilled to help other fire departments understand the "why" behind data collection with ImageTrend."

Nathaniel Meisner will serve as a Sales Engineer for ImageTrend's Fire products, listening to customers' challenges and helping them find the right data solutions to make their operations more effective. In his 21-year career as a firefighter, most recently as deputy chief of Albuquerque Fire Rescue, he has implemented software and systems, including ImageTrend, that transformed operations across fire, EMS, community health, logistics, strategic planning, accreditation, staffing and payroll.

"I'm a problem-solver by nature, and I'm excited to help fire and EMS teams identify pain points and inefficiencies in their operations and together find a winning solution," shared Meisner. "My time as a firefighter and deputy chief gave me an insider's view of what it takes to implement and run an efficient, successful, and safe operation, and I am excited to continue serving this industry in a new capacity."

About ImageTrend, LLC. www.imagetrend.com

ImageTrend, LLC. empowers everyday heroes to transform the delivery of care to foster safer and healthier communities. Scalable software solutions, data analytics and world-class services for emergency medical services, fire departments, hospitals, community paramedicine, and critical care and preparedness, enable patient-centric healthcare interoperability and public safety. Our commitment to data insights, innovations, client satisfaction and tailored implementations is unparalleled. ImageTrend is headquartered in Lakeville, Minnesota.

