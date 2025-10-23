ImageTrend Now Listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend, LLC has announced its listing under Project Hosts' Azure Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)Marketplace, marking a key milestone in the company's pursuit of FedRAMP authorization.

Through this partnership, ImageTrend is working with Project Hosts to achieve FedRAMP authorization at the High Impact Level and Department of Defense Impact Level 4 (IL4). With Project Hosts' expertise, ImageTrend has successfully deployed a NIST 800-53-compliant test environment featuring five working applications: Elite, NextGen Report Writer, Continuum, License Management, and Slate.

This achievement signifies ImageTrend's commitment to the rigorous security and compliance standards required for federal cloud environments. By being listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, ImageTrend is now positioned to support federal, state, and local agencies seeking trusted, cloud-based solutions that meet federal cybersecurity requirements.

"This is an exciting milestone that reflects the hard work of our team and our continued commitment to security and transparency," said Patrick Sheahan, President and CEO of ImageTrend. "We're building the foundation that will give federal entities access to the same trusted, data-driven software solutions already relied on by thousands of healthcare and emergency response agencies nationwide—and we're excited to open the door for the many organizations that have wanted to partner with ImageTrend."

What This Means

ImageTrend's listing confirms that its test environment is compliant with NIST 800-53 and demonstrates its progress toward full FedRAMP authorization. The company has also onboarded a dedicated sales leader for its federal segment to guide expansion into this space and ensure continued alignment with federal requirements and partner needs, demonstrating our commitment to growing business in this segment.

What Comes Next

In the next phase, ImageTrend will build a production environment and plans to begin the formal FedRAMP authorization assessment in early 2026. Once the process begins, ImageTrend will earn its own listing on the FedRAMP Marketplace under its individual authorization.

"Reaching this stage confirms that our infrastructure and processes meet the highest security standards," added Sheahan. "It's a strong signal to our partners—and to future federal clients—that ImageTrend is ready to deliver at scale."

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities it supports.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 3,100 customers across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence that first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

