ImageTrend Announces New Medical Advisory Board Members

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend, LLC has announced the members of its new Medical Advisory Board. The board consists of physicians and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) medical directors who provide guidance and counsel to help ensure the company's solutions and research initiatives align with the highest standards of clinical practice, evidence-based medicine, and patient care.

"Our Medical Advisory Board plays a huge role in driving innovation and making sure we deliver solutions that truly help our partners in public safety and healthcare," said Patrick Sheahan, CEO and President of ImageTrend. "With their hands-on experience in the field and academic expertise—spanning EMS, fire, hospitals, and public health—they bring diverse perspectives that keep our work practical, forward-thinking, and grounded in the realities of the field."

The 2025 Medical Advisory Board includes:

Graham Brant-Zawadzki, MD, FAEMS – Unified Fire Authority and Utah's FEMA Urban Search & Rescue Task Force 1

Michael DePasquale, MD – Montgomery County Hospital District

Puneet Gupta, MD, FACEP – Los Angeles County Fire Department

Mark Hamed, MD, MBA, MPH, FAAFP, FAEMS – Sanilac County EMS and Medical Control Authority

Jacob Keeperman, MD – GMR Foundation for Research and Education

Ashish R. Panchal, MD, PhD, FAEMS – The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Delaware County EMS, and National Registry of EMT Research

Chris Souders, MD, FAEMS – Houston Fire Department

Ben Weston, MD, MPH, FAEMS – Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management

David Arbona, MD, FAAEM, FACEP, FAEMS – Medical Director with HCA FL

Service on the Medical Advisory Board is voluntary, and in gratitude for the members' time and contributions, ImageTrend makes a charitable donation to organizations of the board's choosing. This year, donations will be made to:

"The Medical Advisory Board helps us bridge the gap between clinical experience, practical application, and data-driven research and innovation," said Morgan Anderson, Research Manager at ImageTrend. "Their insights identify emerging needs in the field, validate our plans, and keep us grounded in developing and publishing meaningful solutions that affect change and reflect the realities of prehospital and hospital care."

Learn more about ImageTrend's Medical Advisory Board, or find more information about the company's mission to power public safety and healthcare with actionable, mission-focused technology at www.imagetrend.com/meet-us/medical-advisory-board.

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities it supports.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 3,100 customers across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence that first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

