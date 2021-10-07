Imaginative Worlds, Real-Life Adventures: Disney Cruise Line Unveils New Experiences for Kids, Tweens and Teens Aboard Disney Wish

With the addition of Star Wars : Cargo Bay, Mickey and Minnie Captain's Deck and The Hideaway, Disney Cruise Line completes an unrivaled roster of new and reimagined experiences for children of all ages coming to the Disney Wish in summer 2022. More than just highly themed spaces, these kids' clubs will transform into living worlds through magical entertainment presented with the care and expertise of Disney-trained counselors.

"With even more spaces, stories and characters than ever before, the stage is set for a line-up of truly remarkable new experiences for children aboard the Disney Wish," said Jim Urry, vice president, entertainment and port adventures, Disney Cruise Line. "We're combining renowned Disney entertainment, expertly developed programming and imaginative storytelling to put kids in the center of their own adventures right alongside some of Disney's most beloved characters, like Mickey Mouse, Chewbacca, Black Panther, Rapunzel, Belle, Anna and Elsa, and more."

Disney's Oceaneer Club

Children ages 3 to 12 will step into their favorite Disney worlds at Disney's Oceaneer Club, a real-life wonderland featuring more stories than ever before. Previously announced spaces include Marvel Super Hero Academy, a high-tech facility for training the next generation of heroes; Fairytale Hall, a royal trio of activity rooms inspired by Rapunzel, Belle and "Frozen" friends; and Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, a unique opportunity for kids to discover the secrets of world-renowned Disney Imagineers. Rounding out Disney's Oceaneer Club are two brand-new spaces – Star Wars: Cargo Bay and Mickey and Minnie Captain's Deck.

New Adventures at Star Wars: Cargo Bay

The peculiar creatures and legendary characters of the Star Wars galaxy will take center stage at Star Wars: Cargo Bay. This first-of-its-kind immersive experience will place kids in the important role of creature handlers as they learn to manage a mischievous menagerie of exotic beings from across the galaxy, including a porg, Loth-cat, worrt and more. Throughout the cruise, they'll use augmented reality-enabled datapads to track and study the creatures on a series of special assignments. But there's more to this job than meets the dianoga eye: The new crew will actually be joining an important mission to deliver a pair of secret stowaways, Rey and Chewbacca, back to the Resistance.

During the interactive "Star Wars: Creature Challenge" experience, the newly minted caretakers will be put to the test as they help feed the lifelike creatures and encounter some of the most dangerous beings in the galaxy. When things go awry, they'll need to call on the expertise of Rey and Chewbacca — and even channel the Force — to secure the ship from destruction.

A Celebration of Exploration at Mickey and Minnie Captain's Deck

Specially designed for the youngest sailors at Disney's Oceaneer Club, Mickey and Minnie Captain's Deck is a nautical playground inspired by the colors, icons and magic of Disney Cruise Line. This brand-new space will be filled with an array of maritime-themed physical and sensory-style games and activities, such as pipe slides and crawl-throughs, ship's wheels, "busy boxes" fashioned as ship controls and cushy life preserver seating areas.

When little cadets enter the space, they'll set sail on a fun-filled adventure and enjoy quality play time with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse themselves. At select times throughout the voyage, the space will be open to little ones' families for group play, and the toddlers from It's a Small World Nursery will also get dedicated access to the club to explore, learn and play with Mickey and Minnie.

The signature experience will be "Minnie's Captain Academy," a high-energy training session for kids to exercise their bodies (through playful games, dancing and maritime "drills") and their minds, testing their imagination and ingenuity during a series of challenges tied to STEAM principles (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics). Captain Minnie will inspect their progress and officially declare them honorary captains!

Quality Play Time with Super Heroes, Princesses and "Frozen" Friends

At Disney's Oceaneer Club, kids will have more opportunities than ever to have fun with Disney characters during expertly developed games and programs – and when characters stop by, they will stay to play. Like "Star Wars: Creature Challenge" and "Minnie's Captain Academy," each space will offer uniquely interactive, memorable experiences that are exclusive to Disney Cruise Line.

At Marvel Super Hero Academy, young recruits will join a hands-on training session with Ant-Man and The Wasp, who will teach them how to create and test their very own Pym Particles, the technology that allows these heroes to shrink and grow objects (and themselves).

Also at Marvel Super Hero Academy, kids will team up with the masterminds from Pym Technologies and Wakandan Design Group — including a special appearance by Black Panther — to thwart Taskmaster's evil plan to hack into the academy's system and steal the world's most advanced hero tech.

When the hub of Disney's Oceaneer Club transforms into the Snuggly Duckling tavern from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Tangled," kids will have the best day ever with Rapunzel and Flynn Rider as they embark on a scavenger hunt to recover the missing pieces of the Snuggly Duckling sign.

as they embark on a scavenger hunt to recover the missing pieces of the Snuggly Duckling sign. In Belle's Library, children will use their imaginations to create the most daring, hilarious, fantastical new story for their favorite booklover. Belle will lend her wits and her magic mirror to help determine the characters, plot and conclusion of the brand-new tale.

At Anna and Elsa's Sommerhus, the newest citizens of Arendelle will join a special celebration of Queen Anna's recent coronation by acting out the history of how she became queen — taking on the roles and iconic movie moments of characters like Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, Hans and more — before the queen, her sister and their snowman friend show up to join the fun.

More Fun for Disney's Coolest Cruisers

Older kids will chill and play in their own way aboard the Disney Wish at trendy hangouts that combine sophisticated design with youthful Disney touches. At Edge, tweens ages 11 to 14 will have fun, make friends and play games in a bright, colorful hangout inspired by a chic New York City loft. Teens ages 14 to 17 will have their own dedicated club at Vibe, a stylish space inspired by a Parisian artists' loft with classic architectural elements, vibrant neon signs and funky pop art.

For the first time on a Disney ship, the Disney Wish will feature a third club for tweens and teens: The Hideaway. This hip new hangout will offer older kids and young adults a chill place to relax, listen to music and more in a posh setting complete with a dance floor and DJ booth – perfect for karaoke contests and dance competitions. The Hideaway will be adorned in a vibrant color palette, retro-inspired design details, a stylized "Hiya, pal" mural and disco ball lights. Adjacent to Vibe, this flexible venue can be opened to the teen club, closed off for tween activities and even reserved especially for guests ages 18 to 20.

All three spaces will be bursting with creative design details, comfortable lounge space, high-tech entertainment and a jam-packed schedule of can't-miss activities.

Edge will boast an indoor solarium area with a sunny overhead skylight effect, carpet patterned with fresh grass and daisies, a back wall mural of a bright blue sky, and games inspired by a colorful outdoor city park. Throughout the space, graphic art displays called "photo walls" will provide ample opportunities for tweens to capture cool, shareable vacation pics that will be the envy of their friends back home.

Vibe will feature regal French columns and paneled walls covered with whimsical pop art murals and colorful graffiti; a larger-than-life, brightly painted Mickey Mouse statue; and a traditional French Morris column plastered with Disney-inspired travel posters. Combine those with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the ocean, and every angle in Vibe will offer a selfie-worthy backdrop for the trendiest teens on the high seas.

statue; and a traditional French Morris column plastered with Disney-inspired travel posters. Combine those with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the ocean, and every angle in Vibe will offer a selfie-worthy backdrop for the trendiest teens on the high seas. Both Edge and Vibe will offer a main lounge space with cozy furnishings, an oversized LED screen and plenty of room to hang out as a group, as well as comfortable niches for solo gaming and movie watching. Each venue will include complimentary refreshments: Edge will have a soda bar, Vibe will serve soda and coffee drinks, and The Hideaway will offer smoothies.

Boom, baby! Tweens and teens are in for a whole "llama" fun during customized, counselor-led programming designed to engage their unique interests, such as a hilarious new competition themed to the fan-favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios' film, "The Emperor's New Groove." And the fun doesn't stop there: The activities will even extend into other areas of the ship, with special events for tweens and teens hosted in Hero Zone, Luna and more.

It's a Small World Nursery

As previously announced, cruisers ages 6 months to 3 years will be cared for at It's a Small World Nursery, where babysitting services will be provided in a whimsical environment inspired by the beloved Disney attraction of the same name. Here, little ones will play games, make crafts, watch movies, read books and spend time with Disney friends under the expert care of Disney-trained counselors.

Maiden Voyage and Inaugural Season

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney's private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.

To learn more about the Disney Wish or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

[Editor's Note/Not For Publication: For photos, videos and more media information about Disney Cruise Line, access our media-only website www.dclnews.com . To download assets, visit dclnews.com/register to create a unique login.]

SOURCE Disney Cruise Line