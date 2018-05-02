Imagine Exhibitions Acquires Creaxion®

Pettit, a 25-year veteran of marketing and media will oversee Imagine Exhibitions' overall marketing strategy and promotional activities around the company's 35+ entertainment properties which include: Titanic: The Exhibition, REAL BODIES, Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, Da Vinci: The Exhibition, Dinosaurs Around the World and more.

"Mark and I have worked together for more than a decade," said Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. "Together, and through our companies, we have sold more than 15-million tickets to attractions around the world. Mark is the perfect addition to an already stellar team."

Founded in May of 1998, Creaxion has worked for some of the best-known brands in the world including: The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Honest Tea, IHG, Porsche Cars North America and Segpay.

Over its 20-year history, Creaxion built an excellent reputation for its expertise in consumer, cause-related and entertainment marketing. In 2016, Creaxion was named Boutique Agency of the Year in the "Stars of PR" Awards. After the acquisition, it will be business as usual for Creaxion's current key clients, who will now have the added support of Imagine's creative resources.

"Tom has built an exceptional company filled with extraordinary talent," said Pettit. "I'm looking forward to working with Tom and team on a day-to-day basis and helping to take Imagine to an even higher level of excellence."

In the coming weeks and months Imagine and its partners will make a series of blockbuster announcements around some of the most popular entertainment properties in the world.

About Imagine Exhibitions

Imagine Exhibitions is currently producing over 35 unique exhibitions in museums, science centers, aquariums, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues worldwide. In addition to developing successful traveling exhibitions, Imagine Exhibitions designs, opens, and operates permanent installations and venues, and consults on building, expanding, and directing museums and attractions. With over 25 years of diverse experience in the museum and entertainment industries, Imagine Exhibitions consistently develops exhibitions that educate and excite while exceeding attendance goals. For more information, visit www.ImagineExhibitions.com or find us on Facebook.

