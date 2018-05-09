Imagine Exhibitions Announces HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION

With a dynamic mix of in-depth scenography, lighting, sound, multimedia and music, HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION will give attendees an experiential journey from Hamilton's childhood to the duel with Aaron Burr that cost Hamilton his life in Weehawken, New Jersey.

From room to room, patrons can discover what commerce was like in the trading posts where Hamilton worked and first made a name for himself; what it was like to be in the eye of the hurricane that destroyed his native St. Croix; how people lived in lower Manhattan during the Revolutionary War era; how war was fought and the strategy that gave the American rebels the edge to defeat the British in the Battle of Yorktown; how Hamilton created the new nation's economy and The Bank of the United States of America; and the numerous, indelible ways Hamilton's bold actions over 200 years ago affect our lives today.

"We're delighted to be working with the visionaries behind one of the most successful pieces of theatre of all time," said Tom Zaller, President & CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, "Together, we are creating an unforgettable experience that will take Hamilton fans and museum goers to a new dimension."

About Imagine Exhibitions

Imagine Exhibitions is currently producing over 35 unique exhibitions in museums, science centers, aquariums, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues worldwide. In addition to developing successful traveling exhibitions, Imagine Exhibitions designs, opens, and operates permanent installations and venues, and consults on building, expanding, and directing museums and attractions. With over 25 years of diverse experience in the museum and entertainment industries, Imagine Exhibitions consistently develops exhibitions that educate and excite while exceeding attendance goals. For more information, visit www.ImagineExhibitions.com or find us on Facebook.

