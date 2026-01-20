Imagine Learning Appoints Anjeneya Dubey as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Curriculum-Informed AI™ Vision

Cloud and AI leader joins to advance educator-trusted platforms that connect curriculum, insight, and impact

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital-first K–12 solutions in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Anjeneya Dubey as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. Dubey joins Imagine Learning with more than two decades of global experience leading software engineering, AI innovation, and cloud platforms at scale — most recently as Global Head of Platform Engineering at Honeywell. He previously led engineering for digital education platforms used across K–12 and higher education.

In his new role, Dubey will lead Imagine Learning's end-to-end technology strategy, with a focus on advancing its Curriculum-Informed AI roadmap — ensuring that instructional rigor, educator trust, and adaptive innovation remain central to every product experience.

New CTO to drive Imagine Learning's curriculum-connected AI strategy and scaled tech infrastructure Post this

"As we build the next era of learning technology, we are investing in leadership that understands both the complexity of enterprise-scale systems and the nuance of classroom impact," said Leslie Curtis, Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer of Imagine Learning. "Anj's deep background in SaaS products, data and AI platforms, and developer productivity makes him the ideal leader to power our next wave of curriculum-aligned innovation."

Dubey brings unmatched experience in building SaaS platforms and AI-powered delivery pipelines, overseeing global cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP, and leading teams of 400+ engineers across five regions. He holds multiple patents in hybrid and multi-cloud architectures and has designed platforms serving over 21 million users in education and industrial domains.

"I'm thrilled to join Imagine Learning at such a pivotal moment," said Dubey. "This role is a chance to shape how AI can responsibly enhance instructional outcomes, deepen personalization, and support the educators who drive student success every day. Our goal is to bring meaningful technology to classrooms — not just automation, but intelligence that understands and elevates learning."

The appointment follows a broader trend across the education industry of tapping executive talent from cloud-native and AI-forward organizations. Imagine Learning's move signals its continued momentum as a market leader committed to instructional quality and platform intelligence.

Dubey will oversee Imagine Learning's engineering, DevOps, AI/ML, and cloud teams. His first initiatives will include strengthening the company's curricula data pipeline, accelerating time-to-insight for educators, and scaling product reliability for over 18 million students across the country.

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning is the largest provider of digital-first K–12 solutions in the U.S., serving more than 18 million students in more than half of the districts nationwide. Our portfolio spans supplemental and core curriculum, assessment, and professional services — including well-known products such as Imagine Language & Literacy, Imagine MyPath, Imagine Edgenuity, StudySync, and the new Dragonfly ELA curriculum. Imagine Learning is committed to igniting learning breakthroughs by empowering educators with the tools to support each student's unique journey.

SOURCE Imagine Learning LLC