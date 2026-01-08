StudySync 2027 Edition Launches as Part of Imagine Learning's Full ELA Suite

Leading 6–12 ELA program now part of Imagine Learning's full K–12 core curriculum lineup

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning today announced that StudySync®, the award-winning English language arts (ELA) program for grades 6–12, is now officially part of its core curriculum portfolio. Alongside the launch of a newly refreshed 2027 edition, this move marks a major milestone in Imagine Learning's expansion into a full K–12 core ELA suite.

Trusted by thousands of schools for its blend of academic rigor and real-world relevance, StudySync now enters its next chapter with strengthened alignment to the science of reading, a refreshed user experience, and enhanced tools for knowledge building and writing instruction.

"StudySync has always been about helping students connect deeply with literature and ideas through engaging, multimedia-rich instruction," said Robert Romano, founder of StudySync. "Joining Imagine Learning — and launching this 2027 edition — takes that vision even further. We're proud to offer classrooms a solution that meets research-based standards while remaining deeply engaging for today's learners."

With this launch, Imagine Learning now offers a fully integrated ELA pathway from kindergarten through high school. Educators seeking comprehensive, standards-aligned solutions can now pair StudySync (6–12) with Dragonfly (K–5)—a powerful combination designed by the same team of instructional experts and backed by Imagine Learning's broader assessment and support ecosystem.

The 2027 edition of StudySync features:

A restructured middle school sequence built around deeper knowledge-building themes

Stronger fluency, vocabulary, and sentence composition scaffolds grounded in the science of reading

A streamlined Teacher Edition with improved usability and pacing tools

Updated WritePrecise feedback tools and a refreshed design for both print and digital formats

"StudySync and Dragonfly reflect our commitment to building high-quality curriculum that meets the needs of real classrooms," said Kinsey Rawe, Executive Vice President & Chief Product Officer at Imagine Learning. "With the launch of StudySync's new edition, we're strengthening our ability to support educators with cohesive, research-grounded tools across every stage of literacy instruction."

The StudySync 2027 edition is now available for review, demo, and purchase. Visit imaginelearning.com/StudySync to explore the program and plan for upcoming adoptions.

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning creates K–12 learning solutions that support the boundless potential of students in more than half the districts nationwide. Empowered with data and insights from educators, we innovate to shape the future of education with a robust, digital-first portfolio of school services and core, courseware, and supplemental solutions.

SOURCE Imagine Learning LLC