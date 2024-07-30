Imagine Learning Launches Enhanced Sonday System With Science of Reading Support

Empowering Educators with Effective Tools for Every Student's Success

TEMPE, Ariz., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, a leader in digital-first educational solutions, proudly announces the enhancements to the market-leading Imagine Sonday System. This powerful, multisensory reading program, based on the Orton-Gillingham approach, is designed to meet the diverse needs of students in special education, struggling readers, and students learning to read, ensuring every learner receives the support they need to succeed.

Innovative Enhancements to Support More Learners

The enhanced Imagine Sonday System builds on the structured, systematic, and multisensory teaching methods already proven effective and augments them with explicit instructional support grounded in the science of reading. Educators can implement comprehensive lesson plans with minimal preparation, now pairing them with science of reading-aligned warm-ups and cool-downs. This ensures the most effective, research-based reading instruction. The program offers vital tools to immediately identify and support struggling readers as early as PreK.

"The Imagine Sonday System has already empowered countless educators to tackle reading challenges effectively, ensuring student success," said Eric Smith , General Manager of Imagine Learning Sonday System. "By integrating the latest science of reading research, our updated system provides a robust and effective solution for educators, from kindergarten through advanced levels."

Addressing Students with Special Needs

The number of students in special education programs has significantly increased over the past decades, highlighting the urgent need for effective interventions aligned with the latest science of reading research. The Imagine Sonday System offers a comprehensive solution of Tier 1 support and Tier 2 and Tier 3 interventions, which improve reading skills and help students transition out of special education when appropriate. Additionally, robust data collection and progress monitoring help meet stringent oversight and compliance requirements.

Tackling Teacher Shortages

Imagine Sonday System addresses the pressing issue of teacher shortages, particularly in special education. The straightforward implementation process allows both veteran educators and those with little to no experience teaching reading to deliver high-quality instruction, alleviating some of the staffing pressures faced by schools. Paraprofessionals can also effectively implement the system, broadening the range of educators who can support students. Imagine Learning offers additional teaching support with Small Group Targeted Instruction, ensuring effective delivery of interventions and comprehensive support for both educators and students.

Key Benefits of the Enhanced Imagine Sonday System

Ease of Use : Streamlined, six-step lesson plans ensure that educators can quickly implement the program with minimal training.

: Streamlined, six-step lesson plans ensure that educators can quickly implement the program with minimal training. Efficiency : Designed for rapid deployment; teachers are prepared to deliver high-quality lessons after just one training day. The intervention-focused lesson plans are pre-written, include all materials for delivery, and are designed to be only 35 minutes in length.

: Designed for rapid deployment; teachers are prepared to deliver high-quality lessons after just one training day. The intervention-focused lesson plans are pre-written, include all materials for delivery, and are designed to be only 35 minutes in length. Accessibility : Available in both digital and print formats, this inclusive solution ensures that a wide range of educators, from seasoned professionals to volunteers, can access and utilize the resources effectively.

: Available in both digital and print formats, this inclusive solution ensures that a wide range of educators, from seasoned professionals to volunteers, can access and utilize the resources effectively. Support: Continuous access to expert advice and support ensures sustained success and effective implementation.

To learn more about how Imagine Learning is driving equitable success for students with disabilities, visit Imagine Sonday System .

About Imagine Learning

Every classroom, every student is bursting with potential. That's why we pursue relentless innovation at the intersection of technology, people, and curricula. Imagine Learning creates K–12 digital-first solutions, working alongside teachers to support 15 million students in over half of the districts nationwide. Our core portfolio includes Imagine IM, Imagine Learning EL Education, Twig® Science, and Traverse®. Our robust supplemental and intervention suite equips learners with personalized instruction for English and Spanish literacy, math, coding, and more. Imagine Edgenuity® and Imagine EdgeEX offer innovative courseware solutions, complemented by Imagine School Services' Certified Teachers. Imagine Learning. Empower potential. Learn more: imaginelearning.com .

