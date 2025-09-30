Imagine Learning Announces "The AI Question" -- First Course in a New AI Learning Pathway

News provided by

Imagine Learning LLC

Sep 30, 2025, 10:27 ET

New courses are designed to help students build critical thinking, ethical reasoning, and durable skills in a world shaped by AI.

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning today announced the development of "The AI Question," the first course in a structured pathway of AI-focused courses designed to help middle and high school students develop critical judgment, ethical reasoning, and collaborative problem-solving in an AI-driven world. Launching for Back to School 2026, the course reflects Imagine Learning Chief Product Officer Kinsey Rawe's call for education to move beyond simply adapting AI to old models and instead use it to create new avenues for equity, agency, and durable skills.

Continue Reading

"AI isn't just changing the tools we use — it's reshaping the very conditions of learning and work," said Rawe. "The real risk isn't moving too fast but rather moving too slowly for students who need access to these skills now. 'The AI Question' is the first step in a pathway designed to ensure every learner develops the critical thinking, ethical reasoning, and human connection that AI can never replace."

Unlike courses that focus primarily on technical skills or tool training, "The AI Question" invites students to explore the systems behind AI and the human choices that shape them. Through real-world case studies, collaborative challenges, and open-ended inquiry, students will:

  • Examine how AI works and where it can fail

  • Analyze bias and ethics in machine learning

  • Imagine the future of work, creativity, and civic life in an AI era

  • Practice interpreting, questioning, and refining AI-generated outputs

  • Strengthen durable skills like critical thinking, empathy, and communication

The AI Learning Pathway is designed as a coherent sequence of courses. Beginning with "The AI Question," it will expand into additional offerings on ethics, creativity, and the future of work, with each course building on the last to create a progressive learning journey.

"These courses aren't about teaching students to use AI," added Rawe. "They're about preparing them to live in a world shaped by it: to ask better questions, make difficult choices, and lead with both intelligence and humanity."

"The AI Question" will be available to schools nationwide for Back to School 2026. Find additional information at imaginelearning.com/AI-Pathway.

About Imagine Learning 

Imagine Learning creates K–12 learning solutions that support the boundless potential of students in more than half the districts nationwide. Empowered with data and insights from educators, we innovate to shape the future of education with a robust, digital-first portfolio of school services and core, courseware, and supplemental solutions. Imagine Learning. Empower potential.® Learn more: imaginelearning.com.

SOURCE Imagine Learning LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Imagine Learning Launches Free, Six-Part AI Webinar Series to Support K-12 Educators

Imagine Learning Launches Free, Six-Part AI Webinar Series to Support K-12 Educators

Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., today announced the launch of Teaching in the Age of AI: A...
Imagine Learning's AI-Powered Feedback in Imagine EdgeEX™ Speeds Teacher Response Times by 28%

Imagine Learning's AI-Powered Feedback in Imagine EdgeEX™ Speeds Teacher Response Times by 28%

Imagine Learning, the leading provider of digital-first PreK–12 solutions, today announced new findings on the impact of its AI-powered feedback...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Education

Education

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics