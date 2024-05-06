Imagine Learning Recognizes Top Schools in 2024 Imagine Nation School of Excellence Awards

Annual Awards Celebrate Innovation, Dedication, and Exemplary Implementation of Imagine Learning Digital Solutions

TEMPE, Ariz., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving over 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced the winners of the 2023–2024 Imagine Nation Awards, honoring schools and districts across America for their exemplary implementation of Imagine Learning solutions and commitment to student learning. The Imagine Nation Awards are part of the Imagine Learning motivational program, igniting engagement and strengthening confidence for all learners. More than 38,000 schools and districts throughout the U.S. were eligible for the Imagine Nation Award.

"Working hand-in-hand with educators to implement innovative digital curriculum programs that empower teachers and truly make a difference for their students is incredibly rewarding," shared Sari Factor, Vice Chair and Chief Strategy Officer. "It's an honor to see the dedication from schools across the country and to be part of their journey to success."

Based on rigorous research, Imagine Learning has found that meeting program usage and implementation goals is directly associated with increased student success and academic growth. The Imagine Nation Award is presented to schools and districts that demonstrate outstanding commitment to the effective implementation of an Imagine Learning program throughout the year. Today, 220 schools and districts are receiving the honor of being named an Imagine Nation school for the 2023-2024 school year.

Following official notification of the Imagine Nation Awards, each winning school or district will receive an Imagine Learning banner that displays their achievement. Find the full list of Imagine Nation Award winners here.

About Imagine Learning

Every classroom, every student is bursting with potential. That's why we pursue relentless innovation at the intersection of technology, people, and curricula. Imagine Learning creates K–12 digital-first solutions fueled by insights from educators, working alongside educators to support 15 million students in over half of the districts nationwide. Imagine Learning. Empower potential. Learn more: https://www.imaginelearning.com.

