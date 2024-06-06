Imagine Learning Wins "Overall STEM Education Solution of the Year" in 6th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

TEMPE, Ariz., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning , the largest national provider of digital curriculum solutions, serving over 15 million students and one million educators, today announced that its STEM Supplemental Suite has been selected as winner of the "Overall STEM Education Solution of the Year" award in the 6th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

Imagine Learning's STEM Supplemental Suite gives students a head start on college and career readiness with the 4Cs of STEM: critical thinking , communication , collaboration , and creativity . With resources for both online and offline learning, spanning all grade levels and the four STEM domains, the programs support a variety of implementation models to fit every district's unique needs. Educators can build a customized program to provide equitable access to STEM learning.

"We work closely with educators to meet the needs of today's busy classrooms, and our dynamic STEM Supplemental Suite was designed to deliver a symphony of innovation and impact by celebrating STEM skills and life skills to equip students for success today, tomorrow, and beyond," said Sarah Anderson, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Supplemental for Imagine Learning. "This award from EdTech Breakthrough validates our collection of rigorous, engaging, and culturally relevant STEM curricula meant to challenge students and empower them with the support they need to develop high-value, 21st-century skills."

Imagine Learning's STEM Supplemental Suite includes five programs — Imagine Science Corner™, Imagine Robotify®, Imagine MyPath®, Imagine Math®, and Imagine Math Facts® . These unique, engaging programs help students strengthen and develop science, computer science, and math skills and learning.

"The impact of Imagine Learning's approach to teaching and learning STEM is undeniable. The U.S. STEM workforce has contributed to improvements in living standards, economic prosperity, and global competitiveness. STEM education is fundamental to preparing the next generation of skilled workers that can effectively utilize technology in global applications," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Our 'Overall STEM Education Solution of the Year' is Imagine Learning's Supplemental STEM Suite, which instills a love for learning that transcends textbooks and tests, preparing students not just for exams but for a future brimming with possibility."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories, including student engagement, adaptive learning, STEM education, career preparation, and many others. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

About Imagine Learning

Every classroom, every student is bursting with potential. That's why we pursue relentless innovation at the intersection of technology, people, and curricula. Imagine Learning creates K–12 digital-first solutions, working alongside educators to support 15 million students in over half of the districts nationwide. Imagine Learning. Empower potential. Learn more: imaginelearning.com .

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, language learning, STEM, and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

