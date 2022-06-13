Imagine Learning Wins Two 2022 SIIA CODiE Awards

"These are wins for our school partners -- the many educators across the country who collaborate with us every day." Tweet this

Imagine Learning CODiE Award Winners:

Imagine Language & Literacy – "Best Solution for English as a Second Language"



This is the second consecutive win for Imagine Language & Literacy, which won "Best Foundational English Language Arts Instructional Solution" in 2021. It is the only personalized learning program that accelerates both literacy skills and English language development for students in grades PreK-6. Imagine Language & Literacy's uniquely combined approach, emphasis on building academic language explicitly, and first language support in 15 languages has proven to accelerate mastery of skills that empower students to unlock learning across all subject areas. As learners explore and practice skills, their individualized learning sequence adjusts dynamically to maximize engagement and progress, accelerating to match a cognitive leap, or adjusting to accommodate unfinished learning.





Imagine Robotify – "Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution"



Imagine Robotify is a browser-based digital solution designed to teach coding using the world's best computer science simulator. The platform offers learners the freedom and creativity they need to realize their original ideas and, in the process, develop their capacity for critical thinking, problem solving, and collaboration. Imagine Robotify provides students with the ability to master coding skills and apply their critical thinking to robotics, math, science, and coding skills through project- and game-based learning. Students have access to more than 1,000 different coding activities and games, including 24/7 access to the latest virtual robots without having to ever purchase physical hardware.

"The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees—the best of the best—that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today—from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie.

