Imagine Learning Wins Two 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards

Imagine Math® and Twig® Science Earn Prestigious Industry Recognition

TEMPE, Ariz., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., won two 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards for Imagine Math and Twig Science. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

"This achievement is made possible by our outstanding development teams dedicated to creating high-quality educational solutions. We also share this honor with our invaluable school partners who play an essential role in our mission to empower learners and teachers. Together, we celebrate this recognition as evidence of our continued collaboration and innovation," shared Sari Factor, Vice Chair and Chief Strategy Officer for Imagine Learning. "Both Imagine Math and Twig Science have undergone rigorous evaluation and consistently demonstrated significant improvements in student outcomes. Our commitment to evidence-based practices ensures that our solutions not only meet but exceed educational standards, providing measurable benefits for students and educators."

Imagine Learning 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Winners:

Imagine Math — Winner: Best PK/Early Childhood Learning Solution

Imagine Math combines a rich curriculum with fun, adaptive, digital learning to help students gain confidence as they master grade-level learning. This dynamic solution provides age-appropriate and engaging learning environments ideal as a practice and enrichment supplement to standards-based instruction. For grades PreK–Geometry.

Twig Science — Winner: Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades PK–8

Twig Science provides comprehensive coverage of science standards through engaging hands-on and digital investigations where Pre-K–8 students take on the roles of real-world scientists and engineers. Written to the Next Generation Science Standards, it challenges all students to become creative problem solvers, making sense of real-world phenomena.

"The winners of the 2024 Education Technology CODiE Awards represent the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in providing products and services that connect diverse learners with educational resources and instructors. We are thrilled to honor this year's recipients — the elite in their field — who offer solutions to crucial challenges in education today. Heartfelt congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award victors!" says Chris Mohr, President of the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA).

SIIA announced the 2024 CODiE winners during a virtual ceremony awarding products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals. The SIIA CODiE Award process involves rigorous reviews by expert judges, including educators and administrators, whose evaluations determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalists, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

About the SIIA CODiE Awards

Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. The CODiEs are different from other tech awards: it is not a participation award; it is earned. SIIA's unique Expert Review process provides tremendous value for each nominee. Each nomination receives a detailed review, pursuant to category-specific criteria, by two expert judges with a live demo that provides real-time Q&A and comments during the first round. Finalists' products receive a second round and peer review by industry leaders. Even nominees that don't win get valuable feedback on possible areas of product improvement. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Imagine Learning

Every classroom, every student is bursting with potential. That's why we pursue relentless innovation at the intersection of technology, people, and curricula. Imagine Learning creates K–12 digital-first solutions fueled by insights from educators, working alongside educators to support 15 million students in over half of the districts nationwide. Imagine Learning. Empower potential. Learn more: https://www.imaginelearning.com .

