Imagine MyPath Awarded Evidence-Based Edtech: ESSA Tier 3 Product Certification

Product Certification Ratifies Evidence of Effectiveness

TEMPE, Ariz., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning announced today that Imagine MyPath®, its diagnostic-driven, personalized learning program for grades K–12, has earned the Evidence-Based Edtech: ESSA Tier 3 product certification from Digital Promise. This product certification serves as a rigorous, reliable signal for district and school leaders, educators, and families looking for education technology (edtech) products with a confirmed basis in research about learning and evidence from a well-designed study that shows the product has positively impacted learners. Imagine MyPath is one of only three products to receive product certification in this brand-new category from Digital Promise.

After review, Digital Promise confirmed that a well-designed study submitted by Imagine Learning qualified as Tier 3 ESSA evidence by demonstrating a significant, positive impact on student outcomes. The study found that kindergarten students who used Imagine MyPath outperformed comparison students on the NWEA MAP Growth math assessment. These results add to the portfolio of research demonstrating that Imagine MyPath positively impacts student learning. Read the full study.

"Receiving the ESSA Tier 3 certification is an honor and a testament to Imagine Learning's ongoing commitment to high-quality evidence-based research in the interest of continuous improvement and innovation that supports improved outcomes for learners," said Sarah Anderson, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Supplemental. "Our goal is not just to address learning gaps, but to empower educators and students with the tools they need to exceed their growth expectations."

Digital Promise launched the Evidence-Based Edtech product certification in April 2024 to help educators identify rigorous, research-based products before introducing them into the classroom. "At Digital Promise, we are excited to support educational leaders in using evidence to inform their selection of edtech systems and tools," said Dr. Pati Ruiz, Senior Director of Edtech and Emerging Technologies at Digital Promise. "These Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA)-aligned product certifications will help educational leaders easily identify edtech products that leverage evidence-building activities to meet the needs of teachers, students, and their families."

Today's teachers are tasked with helping diverse learners keep pace with learning goals. Imagine MyPath offers efficient, effective intervention support that empowers teachers and saves them time in differentiating and delivering instruction that accelerates students back to grade level. Imagine MyPath's assessment-informed personalized learning paths engage students and move them forward, faster, through prioritizing essential content and delivering adaptive lessons at a developmentally appropriate level. For Back-to-School 2024, Imagine MyPath Math will further enhance personalized support by adding On-Demand Tutoring, where students can access real-time, one-on-one guidance from live teachers.

Imagine Learning is seeking district partners interested in experiencing the impact of Imagine MyPath by participating in a research study during the 2024–2025 school year. Learn more and sign up at https://www.imaginelearning.com/research-partner/mypath/.

About Imagine Learning:

Every classroom, every student is bursting with potential. That's why we pursue relentless innovation at the intersection of technology, people, and curricula. Imagine Learning creates K–12 digital-first solutions, working alongside educators to support 15 million students in over half of the districts nationwide. Imagine Learning. Empower potential. Learn more: https://www.imaginelearning.com.

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a nonprofit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Our vision is that all people, at every stage of their lives, have access to learning experiences that help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and continuously learn in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

SOURCE Imagine Learning LLC