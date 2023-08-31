Imagine Robotify Named 2023 Tech Edvocate Award Winner

News provided by

Imagine Learning LLC

31 Aug, 2023, 12:11 ET

Imagine Robotify Earns Top Honor as Best Coding App or Tool in 2023 Tech Edvocate Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, a leading provider of digital curriculum solutions in the United States, has been named a 2023 Tech Edvocate Award winner in the Best Coding App or Tool for Imagine Robotify.

Imagine Robotify is an accessible, immersive computer science solution for grades 3 and above. Students learn to code by programming virtual robots on a 3D browser-based simulator. They also problem-solve through a "Learn, Create, Compete" instructional design—developing the four Cs of STEM. Learn more about Imagine Robotify here.

Continue Reading

"We're thrilled to be honored by the Tech Edvocate Awards with this recognition. This award represents the incredible work of many people at Imagine Learning who are dedicated to creating programs, like Imagine Robotify, that are efficacious and engaging for students," shared Adam Dalton, CEO of Imagine Robotify. "It's our passion to ensure every student knows they can be successful in whatever academic avenue they pursue, whether it's coding or another STEM field they are interested in. We love that Imagine Robotify prepares today's students for the future workforce by teaching critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity skills they'll need to succeed."

The Tech Edvocate Awards were created to highlight the edtech tools, organizations, and individuals that best serve and support today's students and educators. Tech Edvocate Award winners were determined by a panel of edtech thought leaders, PreK-college educators and administrators, and PreK–12 parents. Judges evaluated entries based on whether the developers of the edtech product are in the educational field, whether the product was developed with research and teacher input, whether the product is scalable, flexible, engaging, and unique, and other rigorous qualifications.

About Imagine Learning

Every classroom, every student is bursting with potential. That's why we pursue relentless innovation at the intersection of technology, people, and curricula. Imagine Learning creates K–12 digital-first solutions, fueled by insights from educators, that evolve with the ever-changing demands of tomorrow. We work alongside educators to support over 15 million students in over half of the districts nationwide. Our core portfolio includes Twig Science®, Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics®, and Imagine Learning EL Education®. Our robust supplemental and intervention suite equips learners with insightful and personalized instruction for literacy in English and Spanish, math, coding, and more. Imagine Edgenuity™ is our flagship courseware solution, complemented by Imagine School Services' Certified Teachers. Imagine Learning. Empower potential. Learn more at https://www.imaginelearning.com/.

SOURCE Imagine Learning LLC

Also from this source

Imagine Math Meets ESSA Evidence Standard

Twig Science Module Earns Prestigious WestEd NGSS Design Badge

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.