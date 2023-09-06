Imaging Endpoints Appoints Manish Sharma, MD as Chief Scientific Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Endpoints (IE), the global leader in oncology-trial imaging and among the largest imaging CROs (iCROs) globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Manish Sharma, MD as its Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr Sharma, a radiologist with over 20 years of extensive experience in clinical research, medical imaging, and data science, joins Imaging Endpoints with a proven track record of excellence. Besides having supported regulatory submission of multiple path-breaking therapies including priority review and accelerated approvals, his pioneering work in imaging data analytics and utilization of big data for reader performance and variability is industry-leading. He has also made significant strides in the use of AI/ML techniques, including deep learning applications in radiological imaging.

"Manish's extensive expertise and innovative approach align perfectly with our vision to 'Connect Imaging to the Cure,'" said Ronald Korn, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Founder of Imaging Endpoints. "His leadership in medical and regulatory strategy, including IND, NDA, ANDA, and 505(b)(2) submissions, will further enhance the depth and expertise of our blinded, independent, central review (BICR) services."

Dr. Sharma will oversee Medical and Scientific Affairs as well as Research and Development at Imaging Endpoints. His proven thought leadership, ability to develop and launch new services, and globally recognized expertise in clinical trial imaging will be instrumental in accelerating Imaging Endpoints' leadership, growth, and success.

"Ron Korn is recognized as the industry's leading expert for clinical trial imaging within oncology, and now with the addition of Manish Sharma, we expect the combination of their extraordinary talents to enable us to support more oncology trials and regulatory approvals than any other iCRO over the next several years," said Doug Dean Burkett, PhD, CEO and President. "Dr Sharma's deep expertise in clinical trial imaging, excellence in read quality assurance, and aptitude for advances in data analytics will help us continue to set new standards for excellence as the preferred iCRO partner for biopharma companies across the globe."

"Joining Imaging Endpoints is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a leading team that shares my passion for connecting imaging with therapeutic solutions," said Dr Sharma. "As clinical trial designs become more complex, innovation plays a crucial role in the industry to harness all available scientific information from images and metadata for the benefit of sponsors and patients. Through novel methodologies and a commitment to pushing boundaries, I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive innovation and excellence within clinical trial imaging, and enhancing our support of the most impactful clinical trials in oncology across the globe."

About Imaging Endpoints:

Imaging Endpoints (IE) is passionately focused on its vision to Connect Imaging to the Cure. With a flawless global inspection record and a 95% marketing authorization success rate, IE has a proven track record of supporting successful regulatory submissions across the globe. IE's commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence has positioned it as the global leader in oncology imaging. IE's clients, including the largest, mid-sized, and small biopharma companies, as well as all major CROs, choose IE for its industry-leading science, quality, and execution, and its remarkable track record for success.

Imaging Endpoints is the largest oncology-focused iCRO, with 8 offices strategically located across 6 countries including Scottsdale, AZ, Cambridge, MA; London, UK; Leiden, Netherlands; Basel, Switzerland; Hyderabad, India; and Shanghai, China.

IE is an affiliate of HonorHealth, one of the largest healthcare systems nationally, and also an affiliate of Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL/RadPartners), part of the largest private radiology group in the U.S.

