Imaging Endpoints Growth Continues with Move to Larger Corporate Headquarters

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Endpoints (IE) has announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona to accommodate the company's tremendous growth. The company also has an office in Waltham, Massachusetts as well as staff in Europe and Asia.

The new office is located at 9977 N. 90th Street, Suite 300, Scottsdale, Arizona 85258 and remains close to the Company's affiliates, HonorHealth, one of the largest healthcare systems nationally, and Scottsdale Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL/RadPartners), part of the largest private radiology group in the United States.

Imaging Endpoints is a leader in imaging science for clinical trials and specializes in oncology, typically handling the most complex trials in the industry. The Company operates in over 30 countries and performs real time image receipt, query management and reads for rapid clinical trial decisions in late phase global trials. The Company also specializes in assisting with early phase trials where offerings such as customized criteria, radiomics and artificial intelligence assist in optimizing drug development.

Doug Dean Burkett, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Imaging Endpoints added: "Our growth is a testament to our amazing staff and their dedication to IE's mission to Connect Imaging to the CureTM. We have experienced more than a decade of high-growth and are perhaps the fastest growing imaging CRO in United States. We have emerged as one of the largest iCROs in oncology and we are exceptionally stable - with no ownership change or executive team change in over five years".

Imaging Endpoints' new office is over three times larger than the Company's prior office space, as required to facilitate current growth of staff and operations for global services. Imaging Endpoints has added numerous new staff members across the globe this year in all departments, including Imaging Operations, Medical and Scientific Affairs, Data Management, Compliance and Regulatory Affairs, Innovation and Technology, Research and Technology Development, and within the company's Site Management Organization. IE continues to seek the best candidates for numerous new positions; see www.imagingendpoints.com for a list of openings with opportunity for dynamic growth and contribution.

Imaging Endpoint's success is a testament to its significant investment and ongoing focus on combining superior radiology science with leading compliance and a passion to deliver quality results.

About Imaging Endpoints:

Imaging Endpoints (IE) is an imaging research and core laboratory that provides comprehensive imaging CRO (iCRO) services and technology solutions throughout the clinical trial process. IE is recognized as the preeminent iCRO for complex trials and offers all imaging aspects of trial planning and administration.

IE's imaging core lab experience spans hundreds of successful trials across all phases of development, including some of the most high-profile, global registration trials in the industry. In addition to its core services, IE accelerates product development by integrating new, more powerful imaging technologies into clinical trials where peer-reviewed publications have established the company as the industry leader.

