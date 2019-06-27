Imaging Spectrum Opens Epson Certified Solution Center in Texas

"Imaging Spectrum is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art technology and valuable guidance and support, making the Epson Certified Solution Center a perfect fit for their Plano office," said John Meyer, director of sales, Wide Format Channel, Epson America, Inc. "As a strong partner for nearly 20 years, Imaging Spectrum is now offering its customers even greater benefits and opportunities by providing first-hand experience with Epson products."

Located at the Imaging Spectrum office in Plano, just outside of Dallas, the Epson Certified Solution Center will provide customers with an immersive experience, including:

Access to the SureColor ® S-Series, SureColor F-Series and SureColor P-Series wide-format equipment

S-Series, SureColor F-Series and SureColor P-Series wide-format equipment Extensive print samples and applications

Comprehensive customer training opportunities

"When it comes to digital photographic printing, Epson has set the standard in quality," said Brian Woodchek, president, Imaging Spectrum. "We are excited to open this new Solution Center that features the latest in Epson printing technology, providing an opportunity for us to give personalized demonstrations that will help our customers' businesses succeed and grow."

For additional information or to schedule a visit at the new Imaging Spectrum Epson Certified Solution Center, visit https://www.imagingspectrum.com/ecsc/.

Epson North America Technology Center

In addition to regional Solution Centers, key customers are also able to visit the Epson Technology Center in Carson, Calif. The Epson Technology Center will showcase unique Epson printing solutions and applications, and provide a comprehensive, hands-on experience for customers and dealers with the full Epson wide-format printing portfolio. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/epson-technology-center.

About Imaging Spectrum

Established in 1992, Imaging Spectrum was one of the first all-digital imaging dealers in the U.S. Over the years, Imaging Spectrum has grown its business by providing its customers with expert technical knowledge, a friendly and reliable staff, and great prices. Imaging Spectrum is dedicated to helping its customers succeed by providing expert advice, quality products and outstanding customer service.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and SureColor are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

