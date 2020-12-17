ImaMenu Contact-less Digital Restaurant Menu Released for Free to Help Restaurants During the COVID-19 Pandemic

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Software Publishing, Inc., an independent US-based software development company, have released an all-new service designed specifically to assist restaurants during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ImaMenu is a contact-less digital restaurant menu application. The web-based tool was developed in an effort to help restaurants combat Covid-19 by moving away from paper-based menu systems and avoid direct physical contact with customers where possible.

With ImaMenu, restaurant owners have the power to create a digital menu complete with pictures, descriptions, prices, and allergen information. They can then embed an automatically generated QR code into posters and flyers. This allows customers to access a menu directly from their smartphones.

ImaMenu works on any modern device and supports multiple languages for bilingual businesses. Restaurant owners can group and organize their dishes into various categories and add an unlimited number of menu items.

Due to the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic, Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. has made ImaMenu completely free-to-use in an effort to support restaurants who are struggling during these difficult and uncertain times. Restaurant owners can sign up directly at ImaMenu.com.

For more information, please contact Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. at 1-800-232-3989 or by email at [email protected].

Reference: https://www.imamenu.com

Contact:

Ken Uchikura - Founder / CEO

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.

425-957-0808

[email protected]

https://www.pspinc.com

SOURCE Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.pspinc.com

