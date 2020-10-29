Imani Media Group's 'TRUE TO THE GAME 2,' The Sequel To The Best-Selling Urban Novel By Teri Woods Opens In Select Theaters Nationwide On November 6th

Download key art here: https://rb.gy/ow7bzsu [Credit: Dennis Byron/Imani]

Directed by Jamal Hill ("Brotherly Love," "Deuces"), TRUE TO THE GAME 2 picks up a year after the murder of drug dealer Quadir Richards, whose death carries consequences for all who knew him -- especially Gena (Peeples), his love interest. Separating herself from Philly's dangerous scene, Gena has reinvented herself as a journalist, living and working in New York City. Forced to take some time off of work, Gena is sent on assignment to Los Angeles for a career-changing story.

Though Gena is far from home, her life in Philly seems to always make an appearance. Someone from Quadir's circle has avenged his death with a hit on Jerrell's crew members, reigniting another war between the two crews. Jerell (Fuller) is determined to get paid by any means necessary— and he'll start with Gena.

Supporting cast include Rotimi ("Power"), Tamar Braxton ("Braxton Family Values"), Faith Evans, Waka Flocka, Bre-Z ("All American"), Bernice Burgos, Juliet "Juju" Cee, London on Da Track and Paul Saucido ("Friday Night Lights").

"It's so exciting for TRUE TO THE GAME 2 to finally be released in theaters," says Manny Halley, TTTG2 producer and founder of Imani Media Group. "We look forward to sharing this action thrill ride with audiences nationwide and continuing telling Gena Rollins' story. This is one you don't want to miss!"

The official soundtrack for TRUE TO THE GAME 2 will also be released on November 6th and will feature songs by Future, Jeremiah ft. OT Genesis, London on the Track & Derez De'Shon, Wheezy Beatz | Fly Guy Tan, Manny World ft. WC Kil, Rotimi, YK Osiris, Fabolous, Burna Boy, Dej Loaf ft. Nicole Bus Dave East, Waka Flocka, Tamar Braxton, Dragon/Queen and Freeway. Soundtrack is Executive Produced by Wheezy Beatz and Manny Halley.

TRUE TO THE GAME 2 is written by Preston Whitmore and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley. David Wolfgang ("Bloomers") serves as director of photography.

About Imani Media Group

Imani Media Group is a Los Angeles based entertainment music, motion picture and TV production, distribution company with a satellite office located in Atlanta, Georgia. Imani has worked in the music industry for over 20 years with recording artists such as Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, and Keyshia Cole. Imani's first foray into television production began with the BET reality series "Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is" and the spinoff "Frankie and Neffe."

Imani Media shifted its focus to feature films in 2017 with the release of TRUE TO THE GAME, starring Columbus Short, Vivica A. Fox and the late Nelsan Ellis. The film is an adaptation of the New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods. TRUE TO THE GAME is an urban love story between a prominent Philadelphia drug dealer and a woman, as they struggle to balance street life and love. The film was independently financed and distributed by Halley and earned $1.2M in a limited release. Halley has secured deals w/ Viacom BET and Netflix on this first go around.

In addition to TRUE TO THE GAME 2, Imani will release the film DUTCH in 2020.

