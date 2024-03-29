Imaraïs Beauty Launches New Wellness Gummies Exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe® as Part of the Retailer's Innovative "Beauty from Within" Supplement Concept

The Vitamin Shoppe and Imaraïs Beauty celebrated the product line expansion at a launch event hosted by Imaraïs Beauty founder Sommer Ray in Los Angeles on March 28

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaraïs Beauty and The Vitamin Shoppe® announced today the launch of an assortment of new wellness gummies, formulated to support the health and wellness goals of beauty consumers, exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores and on vitaminshoppe.com. The supplements are featured in The Vitamin Shoppe's innovative "Beauty from Within" merchandising concept, which brings together the highest quality supplement solutions for every individual's wellness and beauty goals, from clearer skin to healthier hair and stronger nails.

Imaraïs Beauty founder Sommer Ray celebrated the launch of a new range of wellness and beauty supplements with The Vitamin Shoppe at an event in Los Angeles on March 28.

Imaraïs Beauty and The Vitamin Shoppe celebrated the launch of the new products and their partnership on March 28 at the famed Yamashiro restaurant in Los Angeles. Hosted by Imaraïs Beauty founder Sommer Ray—one of the most influential fitness, style, and beauty personalities on social media, with over 24M followers on Instagram and over 11M on TikTok—attendees at the event included other social media creators with multimillion followings, including Mads Lewis, Emily Faye Miller, Sa Nguyen, and Eleanor "Snitchery" Barnes, as well as Lea Cayanan of The Bachelor. The event featured Imaraïs Beauty giveaways, an educational product wall, wellness-themed cocktails and mocktails, red carpet photos, and surprise gifts.

"The Imaraïs Beauty team has poured months of research and dedication into these three new products, each designed to elevate our wellness routines. Our partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe highlights our shared commitment to providing quality products that make a difference in people's lives. By joining forces, we're expanding our reach and making our offerings more accessible to those looking to enhance their health journeys," said Sommer Ray, founder of Imaraïs Beauty.

The new gummies include the YOUTH, BALANCE, and SUTRA formulas, which are all PETA-certified vegan, cruelty-free, sugar-free, gelatin-free, and backed by clinical studies. The innovative, ingestible supplement formulas support a range of health and wellness goals, including:

YOUTH: A daily vegan skincare supplement for healthy aging that preserves and produces collagen, firms and smooths skin, and promotes skin elasticity.

BALANCE: A daily female hormonal support supplement that balances hormones and calms moody skin while alleviating PMS symptoms.

SUTRA: A daily female libido supplement that enhances sexual arousal, increases sensitivity, and improves blood flow.

Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "We are excited to introduce Imaraïs Beauty to The Vitamin Shoppe, as a centerpiece of our new Beauty from Within assortment of supplements that support healthy skin, hair, and nails. Lifelong wellness starts at The Vitamin Shoppe and that means how our customers both look and feel, through healthy lifestyle choices and proper nutrition support. The innovative formulas of Imaraïs Beauty offer an accessible and effective way to bring plant-based, superfood ingredients to your daily beauty and wellness routines."

The Vitamin Shoppe's "Beauty from Within" displays are featured in 480 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores. The dedicated sections provide customers with an easy and accessible way to integrate beauty-focused supplement support into their daily routines. With a premium range of the most innovative and clinically studied brands and products, Beauty from Within is the new beauty destination from the health and wellness experts at The Vitamin Shoppe.

"Our launch event with The Vitamin Shoppe isn't just about what's happening in-store; it's also making waves across social media. With our combined reach, we're spreading the word far and wide about this exciting partnership and ensuring that everyone gets a glimpse of the value we're bringing to health and wellness together," added Sommer Ray.

Digital assets are available to view and download from Getty Images here.

For more information, visit www.vitaminshoppe.com and www.imaraisbeauty.com. Follow The Vitamin Shoppe on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, and follow Imaraïs Beauty on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. #vitaminshoppe #imaraisbeauty

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through approximately 700 company-operated and franchise retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

About Imaraïs Beauty

Imaraïs Beauty was founded by American model, social media sensation, and entrepreneur Sommer Ray. Sommer is known for her expressive and friendly personality as well as being a leader in self-empowerment and mental health movements. She is redefining the modern woman; making her own choices about her image and demonstrating leadership as a businesswoman. Imaraïs Beauty is committed to producing read-world results with innovative formulas powered by plant-based superfoods. Their goal is to make the best vegan and cruelty-free products backed by science and success. Imaraïs Beauty prides themselves on being radically transparent about their mission to be the world's most sustainable ingestible beauty brand with no sugar, gelatin or carrageenans, no artificial colors, synthetic dyes or artificial sweeteners, a low carbon footprint, clinically-tested proven results, a traceable supply chain, and 100% plant-based ingredients.

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe