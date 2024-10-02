Altered Strength from BodyTech® Elite Announces Sponsorship Agreement with Team RWB, the Nation's Leading Health and Wellness Community for Veterans and Their Supporters

Sales of Altered Strength pre-workout products, available exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe® and Super Supplements™, will benefit Team RWB's mission to support the health and wellness of veterans

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced a long-term sponsorship of Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) by its Altered Strength from BodyTech® Elite brand of premium pre-workout formulas. Through July 2025, The Vitamin Shoppe is donating $1 to Team RWB for each purchase of Altered Strength pre-workout products at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ stores, as well as on vitaminshoppe.com, up to a maximum donation of $20,000 during the sponsorship period.

Since 2020, The Vitamin Shoppe has supported Team RWB and its vision to forge the nation's leading health and wellness community for America's veterans. Over 250,000 veterans, service members, military family members, and their supporters make up Team RWB's community in local chapters across the country, which provide events, training, and programming to help build a healthy lifestyle.

Lee Wright, Chief Executive Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements are honored to grow our long-standing partnership with Team RWB via the support of our Altered Strength pre-workout products. My father is a retired Army officer who served in airborne Ranger, mechanized infantry, and armor units throughout his career, so I can personally attest to how meaningful an organization like Team RWB can be for veterans and their families. Altered Strength is proud to support Team RWB's inspiring mission to strengthen the mental, emotional, and physical health of veteran communities around the U.S."

Altered Strength from BodyTech Elite is formulated to maximize your workouts by promoting increased energy, focus, intensity, strength, and muscular endurance with natural caffeine, nootropics, and one of the highest doses of citrulline-malate in all of sports nutrition. Altered Strength is available in high-stim and no-stim formulas, in delicious flavors such as Cherry Ice, Rocket Pop, Charged Grape, and Candy Gains.

"We're fired up to welcome Altered Strength from BodyTech Elite as a Team RWB supporter, building on our long-standing and impactful partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe," said Mike Erwin, Founder and Executive Director of Team RWB. "Over the past four years, the Health Enthusiast® teams at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements have been dynamic supporters of our signature programming, from WOD for Warriors to the Old Glory Relay, and this next step will continue to make a big impact in the lives of America's veterans."

In addition to their support of Team RWB, The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores offer 20% off purchases for all veterans and active-duty Armed Forces members during its weekly Military Mondays throughout the year. (Terms and conditions apply; in-store only on Mondays and must present valid military ID to qualify for discount.)

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through approximately 700 company-operated and franchise retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

About Team RWB

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization on a mission to enrich Veterans' lives. Founded in 2010, we do that by forging America's leading health and wellness community for Veterans. Our community includes over 250,000 Veterans, Service Members, military families, and supporters, united by teamwork, shared values, and a common goal. Team RWB provides Veterans and Service Members with opportunities to build a healthy lifestyle through events, training, and programming. For more information about Team RWB and its 250,000 members and supporters, visit teamrwb.org.

