IMB Partners Completes a Growth Investment in Strategic Land Services

BETHESDA, Md., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMB Partners ("IMB"), a leading private equity firm focused on partnering with management teams to build middle-market companies in the utility and infrastructure services sectors, today announced its acquisition of Strategic Land Services ("SLS" or the "Company"), a Georgia-based heavy civil contractor specializing in site preparation and infrastructure services for electric utility projects. The transaction was finalized in late May.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Oakwood, Georgia, SLS performs the critical civil work required for electric grid expansion and maintenance, including land development, grading, erosion control, stormwater management, right-of-way clearing, and access road and structure pad construction for power substations and transmission lines. The Company has built a reputation for value engineering, operational reliability, and best-in-class safety, earning long-standing relationships with leading Georgia electric utilities that span more than two decades.

"Strategic Land Services is exactly the kind of mission-critical, founder-led business we seek to partner with," said Lamar Warren, Director at IMB Partners. "Randall, David, and their team have spent nearly three decades earning the trust of Georgia's largest utilities at a moment when those utilities are investing heavily to modernize and expand the grid. We are excited to partner with the team to add crews, strengthen the organization, and help SLS scale."

The investment comes amid a multi-year surge in electric infrastructure spending across Georgia and the broader Southeast, as utilities expand transmission and substation capacity to meet rising demand from population growth, advanced manufacturing, and data center development. During this growth period, SLS will focus on expanding the Company's service lines, deepening its presence across the broader Southern Company system, extending its geographic reach into adjacent states, and building a regional site preparation platform through partnerships with infrastructure businesses in the area by building on IMB's experience growing utility services businesses such as LaFata Contract Services, Carr & Duff, and Farwest Corrosion Control Company.

IMB believes it is uniquely positioned to partner with SLS, bringing deep conviction in the utility and infrastructure services sectors, proven expertise guiding founder-led businesses through successful ownership transitions, and a purpose-built value creation capability designed to help companies institutionalize and scale.

"We built SLS by showing up for our customers and delivering work on the difficult jobs by value engineering to help bring projects in on budget and on time," said Randall Humphrey, President of Strategic Land Services. "In IMB, we found a partner that shares our values and our commitment to our people and our customers. We're excited to roll up our sleeves alongside the IMB team and take the company to the next level."

About IMB Partners

IMB Partners is a Bethesda, Maryland-based private equity firm that invests in profitable, privately held companies in utility, infrastructure, information technology, cybersecurity, and food sectors, with annual revenues between $10 million and $250 million. IMB seeks to create lasting value through deep partnerships with management teams, capital support, and operational expertise. Learn more at imbpartners.com.

About Strategic Land Services

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Oakwood, Georgia, Strategic Land Services is a heavy civil contractor specializing in site preparation and infrastructure services for electric utility projects, including power substations and transmission lines. The Company provides land development, grading, erosion control, stormwater management, right-of-way clearing, and related civil services to leading electric utilities across Georgia. Learn more at slssiteprep.com.

SOURCE IMB Partners