Imbruvica (ibrutinib; AbbVie/Johnson & Johnson) Drug Overview & Product Profiles 2017-2026

Imbruvica (ibrutinib; AbbVie/Johnson & Johnson) is an oral small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK). BTK is part of the B-cell receptor signaling pathway, which promotes cell proliferation, adhesion, and survival in many B-cell malignancies. Imbruvica has been shown to inhibit these actions and induce apoptosis in malignant B-cells in preclinical models.



Imbruvica is not expected to receive approval for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after failing to meet the primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival (PFS) in the Phase III PHOENIX trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT01855750) for non-germinal center B-cell (GCB) DLBCL patients.



However, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson indicate that efficacy was seen in an unspecified subpopulation of patients, signaling that future development in this indication is possible. Potential approval, even in a small subgroup within the non-GCB subtype, would help to fill an unmet need as these patients typically have a worse prognosis and do not respond well to standard R-CHOP (rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone) therapy. However, Imbruvica's outlook will remain poor in DLBCL without clarity on the targeted patient subgroup or data to confirm efficacy.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW

Drug Overview

Product Profiles

Imbruvica: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

Imbruvica: NHL: Follicular lymphoma (FL)

Imbruvica: NHL: Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

Imbruvica: NHL: Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: The authors drug assessment summary of Imbruvica for CLL

Figure 2: Imbruvica sales for CLL across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 3: Imbruvica for follicular lymphoma - SWOT analysis

Figure 4: The authors drug assessment summary of Imbruvica for follicular lymphoma

Figure 5: Imbruvica sales for follicular lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 6: Imbruvica for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma - SWOT analysis

Figure 7: The authors drug assessment summary for Imbruvica in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Figure 8: Imbruvica for mantle cell lymphoma - SWOT analysis

Figure 9: The authors drug assessment summary of Imbruvica in mantle cell lymphoma



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Imbruvica drug profile

Table 2: Approval history of Imbruvica for CLL in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets

Table 3: Trials of Imbruvica for CLL

Table 4: Imbruvica for CLL - SWOT analysis

Table 5: Imbruvica drug profile

Table 6: Imbruvica ongoing pivotal trial in follicular lymphoma

Table 7: Imbruvica clinical trial data in follicular lymphoma

Table 8: Imbruvica sales for follicular lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Table 9: Imbruvica drug profile

Table 10: Imbruvica pivotal trial data in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Table 11: Early-phase data for Imbruvica in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Table 12: Imbruvica drug profile

Table 13: Imbruvica pivotal trial data in mantle cell lymphoma

Table 14: Imbruvica late-phase trial data in mantle cell lymphoma

Table 15: Imbruvica ongoing late-phase clinical trials in mantle cell lymphoma



