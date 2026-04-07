iMentor Launches "Open Doors, Ignite Possibility" Campaign to Expand Mentorship at a Critical Moment for Young People

A national call to individuals and companies to help young people access the social networks, guidance and human connections that bridge to opportunity

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when access to opportunity is increasingly shaped by who you know, not what you know, iMentor, a national organization serving under-resourced and first-generation students, this month announced Open Doors, Ignite Possibility. This national campaign has kicked off with Mentorship Month of Action, a series of events designed to build momentum for mentorship as a national movement while expanding young people's access to the relationships that drive college and career success.

Join iMentor in opening one million doors by 2025.

As traditional sources of guidance strain under growing demand, and as social and economic mobility becomes more dependent on personal connections, the campaign calls on individuals and companies to take action—by mentoring, opening their networks, and investing in the next generation.

Backed by early support from leading organizations including AlphaSights, Bloomberg LP, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), Goldman Sachs Gives, Morgan Stanley, NBA Foundation, RBC Foundation USA, Salesforce Foundation and Visible Ventures, the campaign will mobilize individuals, companies, and communities to help ensure all young people have access to the guidance needed to succeed.

Through the campaign, iMentor aims to open one million doors for young people by 2035—defining a "door" as a meaningful connection, introduction, or opening that expands a young person's access to networks and pathways. The power of human relationships will help cement mentorship as an embedded societal support that bridges talent to opportunity.

Why Mentorship Matters Now More Than Ever

This campaign launches at a pivotal moment for a generation coming of age amid rapid technological, economic, and social change. Gen Z—currently aged 13 to 27—is entering an uncharted education landscape and workforce shaped by artificial intelligence and shifting demands for skills. While a college degree remains one of the strongest indicators of economic mobility and career resilience, access to opportunities upon graduation are increasingly shaped by relationships and remain deeply inequitable. Nearly 70% of jobs are gained through personal networks, leaving many, especially the first in their families to attend college, without the support and direction that help open doors and navigate career choices.

Demand for Mentorship is Outpacing Access

Traditional sources of supporting youth are under increasing strain or disappearing.

The average student-to-school counselor ratio is 376:1, leaving millions of students without individualized college and career guidance.

86% of Gen Z say they want mentorship, signaling strong demand for trusted guidance and connection, even as they are growing up in an increasingly "digital world" and in communities where fewer opportunities exist for young people to build deeply personal relationships with adults and neighbors than in previous generations.

Mentorship also drives measurable economic outcomes. For every $1 invested in mentorship programs, there is a return of $2.72 in earnings and societal benefit1. A bachelor's degree results in 68% higher earnings, 24% greater employment, and 3.5 times lower poverty risk.2 iMentor helps more students reach that milestone by connecting 1:1 mentors that support persistence to and through college at higher rates than their peers.

"Mentorship has the power to change the trajectory of a young person's life, and scaling that impact requires all of us," said Dr. Heather D. Wathington, CEO of iMentor. "iMentor brings a proven model, but it's the collective commitment of individuals and companies, through their time, resources, and networks, that makes opportunity possible. Together, we can open doors for every young person, no matter where they start."

From Proven Model to National Movement

What began as iMentor's proven 1:1 mentoring model in high schools has expanded into a broader ecosystem of partnerships that harnesses the power of human relationships across schools, colleges, community organizations, and employers.

As traditional community support models recede, mentorship is a force for good—filling critical gaps in education and communities where young people lack access to the networks and guidance that shape opportunity.

With a 25+ year track record helping first-generation students from under-resourced communities access college and career pathways, iMentor leads a transformational shift—positioning mentoring as a solution in shaping the next generation's role in the economy and workforce.

A Call to Action: Help Open Doors

All individuals and corporations are encouraged to pledge their commitment and learn more about the Open Doors, Ignite Possibility campaign at opendoors.imentor.org.

About iMentor

iMentor was founded in 1999 by John Griffin, founder of Blue Ridge Capital, and two public-interest lawyers, Richard Buery, Jr. and Matt Klein, who believed in the power of mentoring and the impact of providing young people with equitable access to a college education. Over the past 25+ years, we've expanded to three regions, 23 partner programs, and served over 45,000 students. iMentor is a national 1:1 mentoring program whose model harnesses the power of long-term, trusting relationships to help first-generation college students from communities that have been historically and systemically under-resourced – navigate a path to college and beyond. A nonprofit on the move, iMentor receives praise from students, schools, mentors, and corporate partners as a powerful engine bringing about systemic change, charting new pathways for student success, and connecting US companies to a promising pipeline of next generation talent.

1 www.mentoring.org

2 Association of Public Land Grant Colleges

SOURCE iMentor