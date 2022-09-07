Imerys selects Ivalua to improve its supplier management processes and support its global purchasing digital transformation roadmap

The global industrial minerals group will deploy Ivalua's Spend Management platform across five continents to digitize the Source-to-Requisition (S2R) process.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , today announced that Imerys, a multinational company specializing in industrial minerals solutions , has chosen Ivalua to streamline its indirect and direct spend management processes. Imerys operates across 40 countries and five continents, generating an annual revenue of 4.4B €. It employs 17,000 people and has more than 15,000 customers.

Working with Ivalua, the company's objective is to go toward a unified, global purchasing solution. Imerys will implement Ivalua's full source-to-pay suite including all spend analysis. The solution will target all indirect commodities as well as raw materials and equipment.

"Managing suppliers effectively by identifying potential risks and monitoring their performance is becoming increasingly challenging and, at the same time, critical for businesses in the current economic and geopolitical context. Thanks to Ivalua, we look forward to establishing a bridge between sourcing and ordering, by creating a one-stop shop for all Imerys entities," said Olivier Brunet, Imerys Purchasing Vice President.

"The responsiveness and transparency of the Ivalua platform make it well suited to assist Imerys in consolidating its purchasing solution, obtaining greater control over its expenses, and increasing overall efficiency," said Dan Amzallag, Ivalua's Chief Operating Officer (COO). "We are delighted to support Imerys in achieving its transformational objectives".

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

About Imerys

The world's leading supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions for industry with €4.4 billion in revenue and 17,000 employees in 2021. Imerys delivers high value-added, functional solutions to a great number of sectors, from processing industries to consumer goods. The Group draws on its understanding of applications, technological knowledge and expertise in material science to deliver solutions by beneficiating its mineral resources, synthetic minerals and formulations. Imerys' solutions contribute essential properties to customers' products and their performance, including heat resistance, hardness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption and water repellency. Imerys is determined to develop responsibly, in particular by fostering the emergence of environmentally-friendly products and processes.

