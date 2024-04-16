IMG Academy and Nord Anglia Education launch first-of-a-kind sports education collaboration with international sports camps

Global sports and wellbeing collaboration to give student-athletes access to IMG Academy's holistic sports and wellbeing curriculum

Sports camps being offered at Nord Anglia campuses in Barcelona, Dubai, Mexico City, and Houston

LONDON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG Academy, the global leader in sports education, and Nord Anglia Education, one of world's leading international schools organisations, launched the first phase of a global sports and wellbeing collaboration today, announcing that student-athletes will be able to join IMG Academy sports camps at four select Nord Anglia campuses around the world this summer and winter.

Previously only held on its Bradenton, Florida campus, the IMG Academy sports camps will be delivered using IMG Academy's leading sports and mental performance curriculum for children aged 12-18. The sport elements of the camps cover both football and/or basketball, and include technical training, advanced techniques, games, and competitions, along with a wellbeing element covering confidence, resilience, commitment, working under pressure, and focus.

The camps are open to Nord Anglia and non-Nord Anglia student-athletes in each region. To learn more about the camps or to sign up, visit www.imgacademy.com or click below for each individual region's sports camp website. Barcelona, Mexico City, and Houston's camps will take place this summer, while Dubai's will take place later this year, with dates announced shortly.

The camps are just one part of the collaboration between IMG Academy and Nord Anglia Education, which provides opportunities for student-athletes globally to access IMG Academy's world-renowned sports and wellbeing programmes. The two organisations are also collaborating on an enhanced sports programme for Nord Anglia's 80,000+ students with a focus on wellbeing, resilience, confidence, teamwork, and leadership.

Representing the first sports and wellbeing collaboration of its kind for international schools, IMG Academy became Nord Anglia's latest collaboration for students and teachers in April 2023. It joins Nord Anglia's collaborations with world-leading institutions MIT, The Juilliard School, and UNICEF, which all provide life-changing experiences for students.

As part of the collaboration, IMG Academy has also been actively piloting its IMG Academy+ mental performance and nutrition coaching product at Nord Anglia schools around the world. Nord Anglia is in turn working with IMG Academy to enhance and diversify IMG Academy's academic curriculum, develop new staff pathways, and integrate best practice into teaching and learning for student-athletes.

IMG Academy's holistic approach to education supports the complete student-athlete development journey through its sports-focused boarding school, sports camps, online coaching, and online college recruiting services, catering to over 100,000 student-athletes. Last year alone, IMG Academy's on-campus and online products, NCSA College Recruiting and IMG Academy+, facilitated the placement of more than 30,000 student-athletes onto college sports rosters in the United States.

These efforts aim to solidify IMG Academy's position as a global leader in sports education, providing a holistic education both on and off the field. For more information on IMG Academy/Nord Anglia sports camps please visit: www.imgacademy.com.

About IMG Academy:

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps , via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

, via a state-of-the-art campus in Online coaching via the IMG Academy+ brand, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance.

via the IMG Academy+ brand, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance. Online college recruiting, via the NCSA brand, providing content, tools, coaching and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches.

To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com.

About Nord Anglia Education:

As the world's leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our 80+ schools in 33 countries around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

