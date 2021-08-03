IMG Announced As 2021 Website Of The Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning leader in global insurance benefits and assistance services, has been named a 2021 Progress® Sitefinity™ Website of the Year winner in the insurance category. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the awards, which recognize organizations worldwide for their excellence in user experience and digital innovation.

A previous award winner in 2017, IMG recently upgraded its Sitefinity platform to leverage the latest enhancements and features to build an industry-leading ecommerce solution. By using state of the art technology and best practices, performance for visitors and end users improved in the form of increased conversion rates (18.9% improvement) and pages per session (25.2% improvement).

"I'm proud of the IMG team for their creativity and efforts which led to such a drastic improvement to our digital experience over the past four years. Since our initial win in 2017, we've implemented dynamic quoting solutions that allow our customers to easily compare pricing and eligibility between all of our plans. We've also been overhauling and unifying our different purchasing platforms, making them more accessible and user friendly. These features and improved functionality are now available to even more of our producers, allowing them to leverage our new platforms while staying true to their own brand. The innovative Sitefinity platform makes this not only possible, but extremely efficient." said Justin Poehler, Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce

The 2021 Website of the Year Awards winners were evaluated across six categories – visual design, content, layout and navigation, complexity, innovation and significance – and selected through public voting with more than 5,600 votes cast. IMG's award-winning website can be found at https://www.imglobal.com.

About Progress

Progress provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Their comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and they have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure – leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

About International Medical Group® (IMG®):

Since 1990, International Medical Group, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.A., has provided global insurance benefits and assistance services to millions of members in almost every country. We are committed to being there for our members to provide them with Global Peace of Mind®. Our full-service approach includes 24/7 worldwide assistance, medical management services, and highly trained, multilingual customer service professionals. IMG delivers the insurance products and assistance services members need, backed by the services they want. IMG's global family of companies includes AkesoCare Management®, Global Response Ltd., and ALC Health.

SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)

Related Links

http://www.imglobal.com

