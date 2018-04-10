IMG Partners With Professional Triathlete Andy Potts As Official Coach Of Escape Triathlon Series

"I am super excited about this partnership and see the Escape Triathlon Series as a great addition to the tri community," said Potts. "The series opens the sport to so many new athletes, giving them access to unique experiences and events. I look forward to being an educational resource to athletes, to help them improve and overcome challenges as they work to accomplish their goals."

Potts represented the United States in the 2004 Olympics, is a seven-time IRONMAN champion, 28-time IRONMAN 70.3 champion, and four-time USAT Triathlete of the Year. In addition to providing coaching and training tips to participating athletes, he will host racecourse preview videos ( https://youtu.be/l-9pd7o2Axs ) and participate in select Escape Triathlon Series races.

"As the Escape Triathlon Series continues to establish itself as the world's marquee short course series, there is no better person to serve as its coach and ambassador than the six-time Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon champion Andy Potts," said James Leitz, Senior Vice President, Mass Participation and Action Sports, IMG. "His passion for the sport and specifically for the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon is unparalleled, allowing him to serve as an inspiration to participating athletes."

The Escape Triathlon Series features challenging courses, iconic race locations and top professional triathletes from around the world. Upcoming Escape Triathlon Series races include: Surf City Escape Triathlon, Philadelphia Escape Triathlon, AJ Bell London Triathlon, Nation's Escape Triathlon, Lake Tahoe Escape Triathlon, Beijing International Triathlon and the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon. Both age groupers and professional athletes are invited to participate in all races. Top age group finishers will be awarded a race entry into the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon (entry fee the responsibility of the racer). A total pro prize purse of $300,000 will be awarded to race winners throughout the Escape Triathlon Series. For more information, visit www.EscapeSeriesTri.com, or follow on www.facebook.com/EscapeSeriesTri, @escapeseriestri on Instagram and Twitter and https://youtu.be/tm9JJzPyQKs on YouTube.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media, operating in more than 30 countries. The company manages some of the world's greatest sports figures and fashion icons; stages hundreds of live events and branded entertainment experiences annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in sports training and league development, as well as marketing, media and licensing for brands, sports organizations and collegiate institutions. IMG is part of the Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG) network.

