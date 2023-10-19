IMG Saxony-Anhalt: excellent medtech research cluster and innovative companies

News provided by

Investment and Marketing Corporation Saxony Anhalt (IMG)

19 Oct, 2023, 04:30 ET

Saxony-Anhalt is a pioneer in medical technology – as proven on a daily basis by the 120 companies in this sector who have set up in the area. Here, they benefit from an extensive research and science landscape and networking in clusters. The close interaction between business and academia gives rise to innovations across the entire bandwidth of medtech applications.

MAGDEBURG, Germany, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 19, the branch will exhibit for the first time at the Germany-wide Innovation Forum held by Technology Mountains e.V. in Tuttlingen, Baden-Württemberg. Under the motto "Taking health to a new level", the primary focus will be on sustainability, robotics, and IT applications – and the firms in Saxony-Anhalt have extensive expertise in the latter.

The Magdeburg Port of Science is home to the Research Campus STIMULATE, for example, where more than 35 partners from industry, academia, and medicine are researching the medical technology of tomorrow in interdisciplinary teams, to improve the treatment of cancer and cardiovascular and neurological diseases, and with a focus on the development of imaging hardware and software.

Based in Halle (Saale) we have the protein specialists of NH DyeAgnostics and the Forschungszentrum Ultraschall ultrasound research center, which are working on new processes and applications, and on calibration for the quality assurance of this gentle, radiation-free technique. In Dessau, seleon specializes in fluid systems and development partnerships.

Returning to the Port of Science, recently named a "Center of Excellence Saxony-Anhalt", the medtech start-up scene is thriving. Of particular note is Raydiax, which wants to improve cancer treatment through minimally invasive procedures, and mediMESH, which is creating easier access to clinical expertise for companies, as well as start-up SecureAir, which has developed the first electronic respiratory mask that kills viruses, bacteria, and germs. Here, near the River Elbe, the exciting transPORT project has launched, for the transfer of goods just like at a traditional port, except that these "goods" will be scientific ideas and a new, holistic approach to working, living, and well-being.

But where will the many specialists this industry needs come from? They too will be trained locally. The Anhalt University of Applied Sciences offers an interdisciplinary course in biomedical technology, specializing in VR/AR. Companies in the region can use this course for apprentices and students on a combined work and study program. The Otto-von-Guericke University Magdeburg also offers practical training with a bachelor's degree program in medical technology and in collaboration with STIMULATE, which can be deepened with a master's program.

In our latest press kit, we delve into the world of medical technology, its innovative companies, and the movers and shakers of the medicine of tomorrow. For despite all the digitalization, ultimately medicine will remain human and the focus will be on people's well-being. You can find the relevant images here.

Your contacts at IMG:

Sabine Kraus, press officer
Tel.: +49 (0) 391 568 99 20 | Mobile: +49 (0) 172 322 16 94
Email: [email protected]

Frauke Flenker-Manthey, press officer
Tel.: +49 (0) 391 568 99 71 | Mobile: +49 (0) 151 / 526 264 69
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Investment and Marketing Corporation Saxony Anhalt (IMG)

Also from this source

IMG Saxony-Anhalt: The advantages of green energy

IMG Saxony-Anhalt: The advantages of green energy

The availability of affordable green energy can drive the shift to a climate-neutral economy and amplify its effects. Against the background of...
A modern bioenergy location in a rural setting

A modern bioenergy location in a rural setting

The chimneys of the pulp mill tower over the industrial park in the Altmark region in the north of Saxony-Anhalt and can be seen from miles away - a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.