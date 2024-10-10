IMLS Deadline for Grants to Support Projects on American Latino History and Culture Is Nov. 15

Small Museums, Cultural Institutions and University Partners Are Encouraged to Apply

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Hispanic Heritage month, the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is urging small museums, cultural institutions and universities to apply for more than $6 million in grant funding to support programs designed to lift Latino voices, history and culture. The Museum Grants for American Latino History and Culture (ALHC) application closes on November 15, 2024.

The program supports projects that build the capacity of museums, cultural institutions and universities to preserve and celebrate Latino culture, history and heritage, serve their diverse communities and build professional workforces. The grant will provide critical financial support to collect, preserve and share the diverse histories and cultures of the American Latino experience.

The ALHC grants range from $5,000 to $500,000. No museum or program is too big or too small to receive funding, and IMLS particularly encourages applications from organizations that have never received a federal grant.

"These grants are an opportunity for small museums, cultural institutions and universities to grow their collections and their capacity, as well as a way to advance equity and inclusion in the museum field," said IMLS Deputy Director for Museum Services Laura Huerta Migus. "Latino culture has played a pivotal role in shaping the history and identity of the United States. Through this grant program, IMLS wants to empower organizations of all sizes and capabilities to ensure that diverse stories are told with authenticity and accuracy."

IMLS offers assistance to organizations that are considering applying for the ALHC grants, including a website with information, resources, recorded webinars, project examples and a contact number for one-on-one support.

About the Institute of Museum and Library Services

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America's museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. IMLS envisions a nation where individuals and communities have access to museums and libraries to learn from and be inspired by the trusted information, ideas, and stories they contain about our diverse natural and cultural heritage. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

