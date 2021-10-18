Immediate Sale by Tiger Group Features Remaining Embroidery and Garment-Printing Equipment from Major Full-Service Contract Decorator Gate NY

HOLBROOK, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Screen-printing and embroidery companies can now acquire the remaining equipment assets from Gate NY—formerly a major drop-ship location for garment distributors in the Northeast—in an immediate sale by Tiger Group.

This 12-station, 10-color 2016 MHM S-Type Extreme Screen Printing Machine is among the items available in Tiger Group's immediate sale of assets from full-service contract decoration company Gate NY. Other Gate NY assets up for immediate sale include this 2016 Barudan 12-head, 15-needle Embroidery Machine.

"The supply-chain crunch means that companies in the garment-printing and embroidery business are often being forced to wait months for newly purchased equipment to arrive, potentially complicating their plans for growth and expansion," noted John Coelho, a Senior Director with Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "This sale by Tiger Group is an incredible opportunity for these companies to immediately acquire selective groupings of high-quality assets at a competitive value."

Available via private-treaty transaction are a wide array of:

Screen-printing machines, flash cures, dryers, folders and accessories by the likes of MHM, Dane, M&R, Hix Interchange, NEDCO and OYO

Embroidery machines and accessories from Barudan and Hashima

Direct-to-garment printing and pretreatment equipment by Brother and Schulze

Heat-transfer presses by Stahls and Brother

A Roland printer/cutter; and

Various material-handling and plant-support assets, including a Linde forklift truck; battery-powered order picker with battery and charger; pallet racking; several compressors, as well as pallet jacks, dollies, carts, heat sealers, conveyers and more.

"It's important to note that this is not an auction," Coelho noted. "The assets on offer here are available in a negotiated sale. They may well go to a single motivated buyer, but Tiger Group will entertain offers for the purchase of large groupings of significant assets as well."

Established in 1996, full-service contract decoration company Gate NY discontinued its operations following the death of its founder. Gate NY decorated more than 1.5 million garments a year for major distributors like S&S Activewear, SanMar and Alpha Broder. It was an authorized decorator for North Face, Under Armour and Puma, and had worked on projects involving brands such as Ferrari, Ford, Pepsi, Red Bull, BBC America, Energizer, Benjamin Moore Paints and CAT, to name a few.

Inspection of the assets is available by appointment only. To arrange an inspection, contact Tiger Group at (800) 758-8443 or [email protected]

For photographs and other details on the auction and assets, visit https://soldtiger.com/sales/entire-textile-embellishment-facility/

