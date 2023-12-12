Immersion Cooling Fluids Market worth $3.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Immersion Cooling Fluids Market by Type (Mineral Oil, Fluorocarbon-based Fluids, Synthetic Fluids), End Use (Transformers, Data Centers, EV Batteries, Solar PV), Technology (Single-Phase Cooling, Two-Phase Cooling) & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is estimated to be USD 1.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030. Immersion cooling fluids are becoming increasingly in demand due to advancements in technology, energy efficiency concerns, and the growing need for high-performance computer systems. In high-performance computing (HPC) applications, where there is a great demand for processing power, immersion cooling is frequently taken into consideration.

The mineral oil segment is expected to hold the largest share of the immersion cooling fluids market, during the forecast period.

In certain applications, mineral oil more especially, a highly refined and dielectric variety is frequently used as an immersion cooling fluid, especially for the cooling of electronic components like servers, transformers, and other electrical devices. Mineral oil is classified as a petroleum-based product since it is not biodegradable. Its extensive use and shown efficacy make it a popular choice in various applications, even though it might not be as ecologically friendly as some alternatives.

The two-phase immersion cooling segment, by technology, is expected to account for the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

A number of businesses focus on creating fluids especially made for two-phase immersion cooling. These fluids are frequently special formulas created by engineers to satisfy the particular needs of this cooling technique. The phase transition from liquid to vapor during the chilling process is essential to two-phase immersion cooling. An appropriate temperature range for the fluid's boiling point is necessary to ensure efficient heat absorption and vaporization.

Among end-use transformers is the largest segment in the immersion cooling fluids market.

The transformer segment is expected to lead the immersion cooling fluids market during the forecast period by value. High power requirement results in heat generation in transformers. The cooling fluid needs to work with the many metals, winding materials, and insulating materials that are utilized to build transformers. The guarantee of compatibility prevents the fluid from negatively affecting the transformer's components.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing immersion cooling fluids market.

As environmental responsibility and sustainability become more important, companies in the Asia-Pacific region will probably look into immersion cooling options for their green projects. Environmentally friendly immersion cooling fluids may experience a rise in demand. To improve immersion cooling methods and fluids, regional and international businesses are making research and development investments. Further developments could result in enhanced efficacy, economic viability, and wider integration of immersion cooling.

Some of the leading players in this market include Nynas AB (Sweden), Ergon, Inc. (US), PetroChina Company Limited (China), APAR Industries (India), and Sinopec Lubricant Company (China), among others.

