Immersion Cooling Market worth $2.1 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The report "Immersion Cooling Market by Type (Single-Phase, Two-Phase), Application (High Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining), Cooling Fluid (Synthetic Oil, Mineral Oil), Component (Solutions, Services), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2023 to USD 2.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2023 to 2031. The market is witnessing robust growth worldwide due to growing application of immersion cooling technologies for high performance computing and cryptocurrency mining.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Immersion Cooling Market"

179 – Tables

50 – Figures

247 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=107040948

By type, single phase immersion cooling is estimated to hold the most significant share of the global immersion cooling market.

By type, single phase immersion cooling is estimated to dominate the immersion cooling market globally. Scalability is one of the key factors influencing the adoption of single-phase immersion cooling. The modular nature of these systems allows for flexible and scalable deployment, making them suitable for both large-scale data centers and smaller edge computing environments. This adaptability is particularly crucial as organizations seek solutions that can efficiently cool diverse hardware configurations while accommodating future expansion and changes in computing infrastructure.

High Performance Computing is estimated to hold the most significant share of the global immersion cooling market by application.

By application, the high-performance computing segment is projected to dominate the global immersion cooling market during the forecast period. The increasing density of computing hardware, with the rise of more powerful processors and accelerators, poses a challenge for conventional cooling solutions. Immersion cooling addresses this challenge by providing a uniform and effective cooling solution across densely packed hardware configurations. This factor is to surge the demand for immersion cooling technology in high performance computing.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=107040948

North America regional segment accounted for the largest share of the Immersion Cooling market.

The geographical and climatic diversity across North America has also influenced the adoption of immersion cooling. In regions with higher ambient temperatures, traditional air-based cooling methods can be less effective and more energy-intensive. Immersion cooling, with its ability to provide uniform and efficient cooling regardless of external temperatures, presents itself as a viable solution for data centers operating in various climates, contributing to its widespread acceptance.

Key Players

LiquidStack (Netherlands), Green Revolution Cooling Inc (US), Submer (Spain), Iceotope Technologies Ltd (US), DCX - The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), Engineered Fluids (US) and TIEMMERS (Netherlands), TMGcore, Inc. (US), GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Wiwynn (Taiwan), Hypertec (Canada), TAS (US), and Delta Power Solutions (Taiwan) are the key players in immersion cooling market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research & Consulting

Related Reports:

Data Center Cooling Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/immersion-cooling-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/immersion-cooling.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets