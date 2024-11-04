Immersive Sci-Fi Experience ZERO Launches This Thursday, November 7th in Downtown Albuquerque for a Limited November Run

Tickets are free, seating is limited, advance registration required. Theatre-MA.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Exodus Ensemble, a Santa Fe-based leader in immersive theatre, is thrilled to announce the Albuquerque debut of their acclaimed interactive AI Sci-Fi production, ZERO. This tour, running from November 7th to 24th in collaboration with Chatter Albuquerque, follows successful runs in Santa Fe and San Francisco. The ensemble's innovative donation model ensures free access, though seating is limited to 30 attendees per performance.

ZERO plunges audiences into the futuristic world of Equilibrium, a high-tech firm on the brink of unveiling a groundbreaking AI product. Blending elements of Black Mirror, Silicon Valley, and Squid Game, ZERO engages attendees in interactive games where they earn points to influence the narrative and decide the fate of characters, culminating in a dramatic finale.

Event Details:

Dates: November 7th - November 24th

Location: Chatter Albuquerque, 912 3rd Street NW

Age Requirement: 18+

Run Time: 2 hours

Reservations: Tickets are free but require advance booking via Eventbrite .

Fresh off a year of significant achievements, including the New Mexico Entertainment Award for top performing arts group and the Mayor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, The Exodus Ensemble has also been featured on the cover of American Theatre Magazine. Catherine Oppenheimer, board co-founder, expressed her enthusiasm: "Exodus is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of traditional theater by creating immersive experiences that fully engage, touch and transform audiences. Their donation-based ticket model is a game changer, making theater accessible for everyone. They deserve all the awards they have won both for their artistry and for their commitment to the arts in New Mexico."

April Cleveland, Artistic Director and co-founder of The Exodus Ensemble, added: "Partnering with Chatter Albuquerque aligns with our mission to push the boundaries of what theater can be. Like Chatter, we're passionate about creating experiences that blend tradition with bold, new approaches. Exodus serves both theatre aficionados and those who might be skeptical of traditional theatre."

