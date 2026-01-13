Immersive Wisdom Awarded Contract Under Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ

News provided by

Immersive Wisdom Inc.

Jan 13, 2026, 06:30 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Wisdom, Inc. is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

Immersive Wisdom provides ultra-low-bandwidth collaboration and communications software enabling distributed ops centers and mission teams to maintain shared operational context across any network condition.

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, founded in 2016, offers a patented remote communications and ops center platform for distributed & disaggregated operations that allows geographically dispersed personnel to effectively work together and act in digital rooms without having to be physically present, even in severely bandwidth-limited environments, using existing desktops and laptops. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com. We are an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

The Immersive Wisdom trademark is the exclusive property of Immersive Wisdom, Inc. and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other Immersive Wisdom trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration.

© 2026 Immersive Wisdom, Inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Brian Behling
EVP
Immersive Wisdom Inc.
202.355.4425
[email protected]
http://www.immersivewisdom.com

SOURCE Immersive Wisdom Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Immersive Wisdom Successfully Executes Major SATCOM Interoperability Test, Demonstrating SIPRNet Cloud to DDIL Edge Collaboration at Just 8 Kilobits per Second

Immersive Wisdom Successfully Executes Major SATCOM Interoperability Test, Demonstrating SIPRNet Cloud to DDIL Edge Collaboration at Just 8 Kilobits per Second

Immersive Wisdom, Inc., provider of a proven TRL-9 ultra-low bandwidth distributed communications and ops center software platform for Digital War...
Key U.S. Special Operations Customer renews Immersive Wisdom's Ultra-Low Bandwidth Communications Software for Third Consecutive Year

Key U.S. Special Operations Customer renews Immersive Wisdom's Ultra-Low Bandwidth Communications Software for Third Consecutive Year

Immersive Wisdom, Inc., provider of a proven TRL-9 ultra-low bandwidth distributed communications and ops center software platform for Digital War...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Homeland Security

Homeland Security

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics