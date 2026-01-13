Immersive Wisdom Awarded Contract Under Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Wisdom, Inc. is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

Immersive Wisdom provides ultra-low-bandwidth collaboration and communications software enabling distributed ops centers and mission teams to maintain shared operational context across any network condition.

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, founded in 2016, offers a patented remote communications and ops center platform for distributed & disaggregated operations that allows geographically dispersed personnel to effectively work together and act in digital rooms without having to be physically present, even in severely bandwidth-limited environments, using existing desktops and laptops. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com. We are an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

