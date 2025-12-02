Immersive Wisdom Successfully Executes Major SATCOM Interoperability Test, Demonstrating SIPRNet Cloud to DDIL Edge Collaboration at Just 8 Kilobits per Second

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Wisdom, Inc., provider of a proven TRL-9 ultra-low bandwidth distributed communications and ops center software platform for Digital War Rooms in Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Limited-Bandwidth (DDIL) today announced the successful completion of a major SATCOM interoperability test, validating the software's ability to connect operational edge users directly to SIPR cloud environments, even when bandwidth collapses to single-digit kilobits per second.

During the interoperability test, Immersive Wisdom:

Immersive Wisdom Executes Major SATCOM Interoperability Test: SIPRNet Cloud to DDIL Edge Collab at Just 8 Kilobits/Sec Post this Immersive Wisdom is the bridge that keeps warfighters connected, in the face of contested spectrum and bandwidth starvation.

Transmitted live status updates at an extraordinary 8 kilobits per second, from a Windows laptop up through SATCOM, to the SIPR cloud, and back down through SATCOM to another Windows laptop.





Automatically recovered from connection drops, maintaining session integrity and preserving shared situational awareness.





Validated Immersive Wisdom's ability to connect operational edge users directly to SIPR cloud environments, even when bandwidth collapses to single-digit kilobits per second.

"Immersive Wisdom keeps warfighters connected, in the face of contested spectrum and bandwidth starvation," said Michael Appelbaum, CEO. "Immersive Wisdom is the bridge between the enterprise cloud and the DDIL tactical edge, ensuring mission teams and higher headquarters maintain synchronization, coordination, and continuity, even in the face of jamming, outages, and severely degraded networks."

No special hardware. Uses existing Government Issued Laptops. Collaborate live at 100 kilobits per sec/user in digital rooms. Works offline with no comms.

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, founded in 2016, offers a patented remote communications and ops center platform for distributed & disaggregated operations that allows geographically dispersed personnel to effectively work together and act in digital rooms without having to be physically present, even in severely bandwidth-limited environments, using existing desktops and laptops. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com . We are an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

The Immersive Wisdom trademark is the exclusive property of Immersive Wisdom, Inc. and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other Immersive Wisdom trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration.

© 2025 Immersive Wisdom, Inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Brian Behling

EVP

Immersive Wisdom Inc.

202.355.4425

[email protected]

http://www.immersivewisdom.com

SOURCE Immersive Wisdom Inc.