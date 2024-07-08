Immersive Wisdom provides Real-Time Quick Response Link between two Military Branches on SIPRNet in Indo-Pacific Joint Collaboration and C2 Milestone

Critical software for operations in contested environments establishes dynamic and unanticipated joint, cross-service C2 and information sharing capability, a JADC2 turbo-booster

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Wisdom, Inc., provider of a proven TRL-9 distributed communications and ops center software platform for Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Limited-Bandwidth (DDIL) environments announced that it has provided a Real-Time Quick Response Link between two military branches on SIPRNet, in a milestone for Indo-Pacific Joint Collaboration and Command & Control.

Immersive Wisdom's ready-now software for disaggregated communications in contested environments provides end-user warfighters across multiple military services with resilient live communications and collaboration capabilities at severely constrained bandwidths on SIPRNet, across multiple geographic locations.

"By simply installing our software and joining an Immersive Wisdom room, two distinct military branches were able to see what the other sees in real-time and share their own information into the 3D collaborative space," said Michael Appelbaum, CEO of Immersive Wisdom. "Without our software, each organization did not have ready technical access to the information from the other, even though they could theoretically have from a policy perspective."

No VR/XR or special hardware. Uses existing Government Commodity Laptops. Works offline with no comms.

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, founded in 2016, offers a patented remote communications and ops center platform for distributed & disaggregated operations that allows geographically dispersed personnel to effectively work together and act without having to be physically present, even in severely bandwidth-limited environments, using existing desktops and laptops. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com. We are an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

